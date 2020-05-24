As the state’s highest appointed official in the realm of health care has privileged care granted to her mother, thousands of other less fortunate souls have died in Pennsylvania nursing homes.

As multiple news organizations reported, the mother of state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine moved out of a personal care home after cases of COVID-19 were reported there.

Meanwhile, Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf had declared that nursing homes had to accept elderly people with COVID-19 after their release from hospitals.

Isn’t a hospital’s job to take care of the sick? Aren’t hospitals institutionally suited for such care with equipment and staff? Isn’t a hospital filled with doctors and nurses whose mission is to save lives?

One fact that was apparent to the scientists very early in the spread of this virus was its fatal effect on the elderly. But instead of quarantining the infected in the hospital, it was Levine’s and Wolf’s decision to move them to facilities where they could potentially infect other elderly individuals.

According to the Lancaster County coroner (the state numbers are unreliable), 234 nursing home residents had died here as of May 15. Meanwhile every single one of us is told to quarantine ourselves in our homes. No school, no work, no recreation, no entertainment, for 545,000 county residents.

That is the closure of an entire economy for less than half a percent! These forced business closures simply do not add up.

Now I know that the talking point here is that our death numbers are so low because we’ve all been so good. I can’t help but feel I'm being spoon-fed pablum to dull my rational thinking. This strategy works particularly well if the masses are told that they’re doing something great, that they are winning a war, when all the while, we’re being played as fools.

Before I’m declared as reckless by some of you, let me be clear: There is a virus, people are dying, and certain strategies should be in place.

But looking at the plain facts, the overwhelming majority of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 here have been residents of senior care facilities. Meanwhile, my neighbor who is in terrible pain and needs hip replacement surgery had to wait for months for relief. Why? Because of our governor’s nebulous criteria and lack-of-a-plan plan.

The goal posts keep moving. We’ve been told to “trust science.” But the scientists have put forth models that have been completely inaccurate and have given us contradictory information. Perhaps the confusion and fearmongering were part of the program?

How about we execute common sense? How about quarantining the most vulnerable, moderating the activities of the rest and keeping society moving so we don’t have worse problems to contend with afterward? No one can clearly explain how a county goes from the “red” phase of the governor’s reopening plan to “yellow” or “green,” but we better cordon off the playground equipment in parks so that children can’t play in the sunshine. My grandmother always taught me that sun is good for Vitamin D and Vitamin D is good for the immune system. Oh well, she wasn’t a doctor, so I’d better “trust the experts.”

In the meantime, “nonessential” surgeries and cancer treatments have been put off, but a martial arts dojo and a custom signmaker received waivers to reopen their businesses. How does that make sense?

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and others have noted the secrecy with which the governor has made decisions. This is not your fiefdom, Gov. Wolf. This is the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and we demand you start working with the other elected officials of this state.

Kudos to the 13 Republican Lancaster County elected officials who decided it was time to reopen our businesses and restart our lives. Kudos to other officials in other counties who made the same decision to restart the economy before more businesses, livelihoods and lives were lost. Thank you for resisting what looks like pure tyranny on the part of Wolf and Levine.

Rather than take the rebuke like a true leader, Wolf chastised and threatened the counties who were resisting his dictates with revocation of business licenses and the possible loss of insurance coverage. Instead of issuing an olive branch and setting up meetings with the state’s other leaders, he’d rather call their behavior “selfish and unsafe,” and “cowardly.”

As many already know, the governor and Levine are including the deaths of nursing home patients in the total number of deaths for counties, which wildly skews the count. So, too, does counting the number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes. If those numbers were excluded, it would have been clear some time ago that Lancaster County was well able to get back to work.

Stopping the economy of an entire state because of the relative few who get COVID-19 is foolish. And threatening business owners with license revocation goes way beyond what a free society deems acceptable. It’s more akin to a dictatorship — certainly not what Pennsylvanians lived or died for. Now, will someone please tell this to the governor?

Mary Ellen Caris is a Lancaster County resident.