I have discovered that many people have made assumptions that have led them to believe that President Donald Trump hates immigrants. These same people profess to have the skills to understand his mind, how he thinks and how one should interpret his words, like they were playing doctor.
My conclusion: Some people want so badly to believe that Trump hates immigrants that no evidence is needed; only a firm unsupported belief.
I accept the fact that, for the U.S., immigration is a complicated and controversial matter. Yes, Trump has imposed stricter vetting for potential immigrants and has worked to limit “chain immigration” in favor of “skills immigration.” He has even worked to deport some people who have over-stayed their approved time in the U.S. These changes enhance our national security and positively impact the mix of persons admitted into our country. His actions also prove that he stands for the rule of law. He is willing to enforce our nation’s laws while still supporting immigration.
At the heart of this discussion is the problem created by failing to differentiate between legal and illegal immigration. This oversight is so rampant that many liberal authors and speakers utilize only the words, “immigration” or “immigrant,” without the necessary adjective, illegal. This leads to ignoring truth and logic and, with that, creates utter confusion with regard to discussing and creating possible solutions for our immigration crisis.
In a past LNP op-ed (“Compromise on at least some immigration issues is possible,” Dec. 6, 2017), I provided definitions of legal immigrants, immigrants here illegally and refugees. I said that no significant discussion or reform to immigration can occur without recognizing the significant differences among these words.
Everything starts with the understanding and acceptance of the fact that our sovereign nation, the United States of America, has the responsibility and the right to secure its borders and establish the rules and regulations that will allow for immigration. This right is not debatable and is respected by all nations. If you, the reader, do not believe in this right, you have already “fallen from the proverbial turnip truck” and should just stop thinking, talking and reading about immigration.
Next, we must come to the understanding that Congress is the branch of our government responsible for debating and passing immigration bills that become laws when signed by the president. Congress is also responsible for creating and passing the budget to support implementation of our immigration laws. So, with legislation and a supportive budget, the president and his administration have the implementation responsibility.
Taken together, immigrants with permanent visas, green cards or temporary work permits, plus refugees, make up the vast majority of people legally entering the U.S. (There are some exceptions.) This is the group of immigrants and refugees that represents our nation’s cherished heritage. Trump is not challenging this heritage; he is seeking to make modern our border security, as well as our immigration rules and regulations.
Now for the hard part. Who gets into the U.S. has always been a changing objective. Yes, in some years, severe immigration restrictions for specific countries have been in place (i.e., Immigration Act of 1924 including the Asian Exclusion Act and quotas for nations). It is clear that we are past due for Congress to openly discuss and develop new immigration legislation. Some questions to be considered are:
— For potential refugees, should a lack of jobs and poverty in their home country be considered acceptable reasons for seeking asylum in the U.S.? (Currently, these are not a reason for granting asylum.)
— Should we aggressively work to secure our borders by utilizing walls and technology?
— How many people, annually, should be granted entry into the U.S. with an established path toward citizenship?
— How many refugees should be admitted to the U.S. in any one year and what should be the reasons for admission?
— How should immigration be “split” between those seeking “family chain migration” versus having “needed job skills”?
— What do we do with the estimated 12 million immigrants already in our country illegally?
— What do we do with the approximately 800,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigrants?
— How many temporary workers should we allow for seasonal farming work and/or skilled work in industry?
— The “Northern Triangle of Central America” consists of three nations (El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras) from which many people now trek by the thousands to our southern border seeking asylum. Their combined population is over 30 million and these countries are poor and crime-ridden. What is our responsibility to these people?
Trump cannot solve the immigration problem without the full involvement of Congress. When a congresswoman can describe border detention sites as “concentration camps” and then vote against funds to take care of the problem she just described, it is hard to criticize Trump for his attempts to solve a problem that belongs in Congress.
Congress must act.
Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.