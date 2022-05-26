The bulk of this column was written in early May, but the debate over the Lancaster County commissioners’ removal of the county’s sole drop box continues.

During an election board meeting on Feb. 9, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons brought up the possibility of eliminating Lancaster County’s sole drop box for its half-million residents. Lancaster County has over 345,000 registered voters and about 28,000 of them requested mail-in ballots for this month’s primary election.

One rationale Parsons used was the protection of unsuspecting Lancaster County citizens from unwittingly committing the crime of ballot harvesting.

In the weeks since then, the case has been made by numerous local citizens, in LNP | LancasterOnline and other publications, as to why even a single drop box is a good idea. There have been news articles, columns, letters to the editors and lively online discussions.

My intention is not to defend the necessity of a drop box for Lancaster County. This has already been done.

On April 12 and 13, at two successive Lancaster County Board of Commissioners meetings, members of general public provided testimony about why the drop box was a desired feature. They spoke passionately, eloquently and rationally.

The comments made during both sessions should be public record, but only the public meeting on the April 13 was recorded and made available online via video playback. If you watch and listen to this meeting, you will not hear a single opposing comment about the drop box, except those raised by the two Republican commissioners. This was also the case with the April 12 working session, when nearly a dozen individuals spoke.

Yet the two Republican commissioners decided to carry forward with the “administrative” decision to eliminate the drop box, essentially ignoring public input.

In my view, the decision by the two Republican commissioners is based on the Republican Party’s false narrative about the need to restore election “security and integrity.”

As citizens, three things should bother you:

1. The initial decision to remove the drop box was called an administrative decision that did not require a vote, or even necessitate any public input. The commissioners stated that they added the drop box in 2020 through an “administrative decision” and thus could choose to eliminate it by “administrative decision.” If so, what other decisions are considered administrative in nature? How would citizens know which benefits or services currently provided by the county could be eliminated administratively?

2. This issue of the drop box was brought to light due to the diligence of individuals who happened to be present during the election board meetings and became a larger community conversation thanks to the local Democratic Party and Lancaster Stands Up spreading the word. Otherwise, the elimination of the drop box, performed administratively, would have only been shared after the fact, or perhaps only known to voters when they showed up to drop off their ballot. The decision would have been a done deal, in a back office, devoid of sunlight.

3. If our leaders are so willing to actively ignore the commonsense arguments in favor of this seemingly obvious good to the public, what else and who else are they willing to ignore? Can we trust that our county is being led with the benefit of all citizens in mind? Would we be right to conclude that the Republican commissioners are only interested in following their party talking points, rather than in their civic duty of representing all constituents?

There was still time to reverse this decision before the primary election, administratively. But, despite a lawsuit by the ACLU of Pennsylvania and a county judge’s finding that the commissioners likely violated Pennsylvania’s open meetings law — which led to the drop box’s short-lived return — the Republican commissioners decided again on May 16 to remove the drop box.

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania is set on not only eliminating drop boxes, but eliminating no-excuse mail-in ballots and making it harder, not easier, for all citizens to vote.

We should expect our county commissioners to be more than just party puppets. We expect them to think and act for themselves on behalf of all of their constituents. We expect them to provide information to citizens about issues they plan to discuss in advance and provide cogent reasons for how decisions are made. Today’s voters expect officials to proactively share their decision-making processes, to ensure the public understands how these decisions are being made.

While elections are about politics, the operations of elections should not be political. Perhaps most importantly, these decisions must be made logically, transparently and with the gravity and reverence befitting our sacred American right to have a voice and a say in our government, “a government of the people, by the people, for the people,” lest it perish.

Paula Koda lives in Lancaster Township.