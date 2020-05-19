First, I want to thank everyone who has been practicing the proper personal hygiene, social distancing, stay-at-home and mask guidance. I also want to thank all businesses that continue to follow the governor’s current public health guidance. As difficult as it has been and continues to be, you are putting others before yourself, and this is one of the greatest gifts you can give.

It is an understatement to say the COVID-19 pandemic emergency has been challenging. The public health concerns and economic hardships are real. We can and must address public health and economic concerns. We should not choose one over the other.

Unfortunately, the recent partisan call to move Lancaster County from the “red” phase to the “yellow” phase and to encourage businesses to break the law unnecessarily ignores the prerequisite need to establish public health readiness.

From my perspective, any call to reopen must be grounded in readiness. The selection of May 15 was completely arbitrary, with no public health basis.

It was only on May 13 that the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to begin moving forward with plans for countywide contact tracing and increased testing. At that meeting, it was made clear that those necessary public health tools would not be operational by May 15.

According to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, May 22 would be the earliest date that contact tracing and increased testing could be ready. This assumes all county agreements were approved and signed without delay.

If there were any complications, the date for Lancaster County to move safely from “red” to “yellow” could slip into early June or later. Any such delay would be completely unacceptable and inflict unnecessary damage to the economy.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Our economy has always been fueled by public confidence. When public confidence is high and on the rise, our economy performs well. When public confidence is low, stagnant or declining, our economy performs poorly. The same will be true when we transition from “red” to “yellow” and ultimately from “yellow” to “green.”

True economic recovery depends on improving public confidence. That public confidence depends on having the necessary public health tools in place and operational. A pro-business, pro-public health approach must have the necessary countywide contact tracing and increased testing in place before moving from “red” to “yellow.”

Without those tools, public confidence may be hindered. Having those tools in place before making any call or request to move from “red” to “yellow” is pro-business and pro-public health. These tools will also help establish a defense for any future outbreaks or resurgence of COVID-19.

So, with operational countywide contact tracing and increased testing as the necessary readiness criteria, when would it make sense to request that Lancaster County move from “red” to “yellow”? Based on current information, the earliest that operational countywide contact tracing and increased testing could be in place is May 22.

As I have said on multiple occasions, when the necessary public health tools are finalized and operational, I will personally send a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf stating that Lancaster County is prepared to move from “red” to “yellow.” I believe this is the pro-business, pro-public health approach we should adopt.

Craig Lehman, a Democrat, is a member of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.