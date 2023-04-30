Picture this: You’re a college student on a typical Friday night. It’s your friend’s birthday and you’re in a dorm room with eight other people. An intense game of beer pong is going on while the music is blasting, people are chatting and the red Solo cups are piling up.

Then, you hear the distinct knock of public safety officers.

Fast forward a couple weeks later. You’re sitting on a Zoom call with the same eight people but, this time, you’re all facing a treatment specialist. The specialist leads you through all the signs of an addiction and has you do an activity to show how everyone can lose because of addiction. Once you get to the end of the meeting, he says you’ve passed and you’re free to go.

A few hours later, you’re setting up the beer pong table for a redemption round.

The specialist’s presentation is referred to as a preventive measure and is the typical method used to address drinking on college campuses. If not done as a punishment, it’s done during freshman orientation. It’s meant to “scare” students away from even the thought of drinking.

But if the point is to keep students safe by keeping them from drinking, then this tactic is not all that successful.

In 2019, 33% of full-time college students reported binge-drinking within the past month, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

There were about 16.6 million full-time undergraduate students in 2019 (according to the Education Data Initiative), so that’s approximately 5.5 million students who took part in binge-drinking that year.

In reality, preventive measures that try to enforce abstinence are just not that effective at correcting the problems that come with college drinking.

Instead, colleges should adopt more harm-reduction policies to reduce the negative consequences associated with substance use. They can do this by meeting people where they are with their alcohol use, according to the National Harm Reduction Coalition. These policies have become quite popular in other countries, including Australia. The introduction of harm-reduction policies showed decreases in tobacco and alcohol consumption, as well as decreases in risky behavior from those who inject drugs.

In essence, unlike preventive measures that try to get people to abstain from alcohol, for instance, harm reduction works to find safer ways for people to drink. Sometimes, it can lead to people choosing abstinence.

Harm-reduction policies are also relatively easy to enact. Take, for example, college shuttle systems. Most colleges have some form of a nightly shuttle that takes students to different locations around campus or within the nearby community.

These shuttles help to reduce the likelihood that students will choose to drive after a night of drinking. This is particularly helpful for students who may live on campus or are attending parties that are close to campus.

But, in order to protect all students, colleges should look to expand shuttle routes so that they include bars or clubs frequented by students who are 21 and older.

Another policy option is the Alcohol Skills Training Program, which is aimed at college students and used on some campuses across the country. It is a 90-minute program that teaches students tips on drinking, such as how to count and pour standard drinks, understanding your personal limit and how to properly measure alcohol consumption. Its focus is on minimizing the risks associated with drinking.

You could easily introduce this into a first-year orientation or even in partnership with clubs and organizations on campus.

College drinking is not going away any time soon, and enforcing abstinence is not working. Therefore, college administrators should do themselves and their students a favor: Recognize this and adopt policies that save students’ lives.

Kristina Gonzalez is a senior at Franklin & Marshall College.