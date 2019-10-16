At colleges across America, majors are being cut in order to reduce the number of faculty positions.
In the Northeast especially, the number of students graduating from high school has dropped, reducing the size of incoming college classes. The result is that faculty-student ratios have fallen out of balance, as the decline in students has happened at a faster pace than faculty retirements.
The programs on the chopping block are often the same: Philosophy is the first to go, followed by other traditional liberal arts programs. These are the sort of programs that we know best build the critical thinking skills, reasoning skills and empathy skills that employers say current graduates need to succeed in the workplace, but are no longer getting in college.
Justification for which programs are cut are routinely based in the number of students in a major, often undervaluing contributions to general education programs. Still, one might assume that the number of students a major brings into the college is a reasonable measure of program and faculty worth. Clearly, colleges can’t cut programs that are in high demand.
But demand is created by market forces, including price. Under our current system, wherein students tend to pay the same tuition regardless of major, students in many of these low-demand programs are actually subsidizing the education of students in higher-demand programs.
According to an analysis of college costs for the National Bureau of Economic Research, it costs an average of $434 in instruction to provide students with a college credit in electrical engineering. A credit of student instruction in sociology, by contrast, costs less than half as much, at $172 per credit hour. The difference in instructional costs is related to the salaries of professors in different fields, as well as the number of students who can be taught in a single course. Hands-on lab work requires more instructor time and attention, thereby reducing class sizes and increasing costs.
The division is not purely humanities versus STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). For example, math is one of the lowest cost majors at $163 per student credit hour. Studio art is a more costly major at $273 per credit hour due to small class sizes.
These differences in cost have not been sufficiently analyzed by most colleges and universities. If they had, cutting philosophy professors and religious studies professors would be less common. When colleges cut the least expensive faculty, they shift student credit hours to more expensive courses, thereby driving up the overall institutional cost of instruction.
And the growth of majors in engineering, medical fields and other high-cost programs means that average educational costs are going up. Students in the lower-cost majors are paying higher and higher subsidies to fund their peers’ educations.
The National Bureau of Economic Research study examines only instructional cost, thereby underestimating the difference in cost to educate students by program. In addition to higher instructional costs, some programs require expensive laboratories and equipment. Traditional liberal arts programs typically do not.
At the very least, we have to ask whether it is fair or even financially smart to cut programs due to lack of enrollment, when the price of those programs has been driven up by taxing students for the growth of more expensive programs. Is it just to charge a sociology major to educate an engineering major, who will earn more money after graduation? Is it reasonable to terminate faculty when the students respond predictably to institutional price fixing?
Adopting a policy of differential tuition, wherein students actually pay closer to the true market cost of their education, would increase demand for some of the low-cost programs that are currently suffering from enrollment declines.
One of the drawbacks of a differential tuition model is that it may prevent lower-income students from majoring in some fields. There are ways to mediate this with need-based scholarships. And taking on more debt may be rational for some students, if their major has higher income potential.
But uniform price structures for programs with greatly different costs are simply unsustainable. They artificially inflate enrollment in higher-cost programs and actively deflate market demand for the most efficient programs. In the end, this practice drives tuition up for everyone, as philosophy professors are terminated and their courses in the general education program are replaced by their more expensive peers.
April Kelly-Woessner is a professor and chairwoman of the political science department at Elizabethtown College. She also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: woessnerak@etown.edu.