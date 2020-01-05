While school arts programs have long been on tenuous footing at multiple institutions, this academic year brought especially great challenges for students pursuing degrees in theater arts.
As LNP reported in October, Franklin & Marshall College, Millersville University and my school, Elizabethtown College, have all announced reductions in their theater programs this academic year. Though my degree is not in theater or a related field, I am nevertheless concerned about these changes and their larger implications for these college communities.
As someone who regularly participates in theatrical productions, I know firsthand the benefits I have reaped from my participation. There are few activities more collaborative than theater — the long nights learning lines and staging and dramatic technique alongside other actors require patience, flexibility and a willingness to acquiesce. Each individual — from actors to musicians to stagehands to designers — is just one small part of a large undertaking, and a successful production requires communication and cooperation between dozens of people with their own divergent ideas of how the production should proceed.
Theater has guided me toward a more understanding, open version of myself — I doubt I would be as prepared to collaborate with others and work toward a shared goal without my theatrical experience. When a show coalesces from its disparate parts to become a coherent, even beautiful performance, ready to share with an audience, that is one of the most fulfilling experiences in my life, an experience that cannot happen without collaboration.
Moreover, theater is a powerful tool for teaching empathy. Acting requires a careful consideration of motivations, actions, relationships, personal idiosyncrasies — in short, all of the things that make us human. Exploring such aspects from the mind of a character has, in my experience, brought me more in tune with my own motivations and actions and helped me to understand those of others. Especially when a character’s views and actions diverge from one’s own, the challenge becomes to understand the reasoning and logic behind those views and actions — a highly applicable exercise when interacting with individuals from different backgrounds and belief systems. Theater thus facilitates human connection and interaction across beliefs, views and backgrounds.
For these reasons, I am concerned about the cuts to theater programs at Lancaster County colleges. Collaboration and empathy are vital skills that do not always arise in classroom experiences, and I fear that a loss of theater programs could signal a move away from such values of a liberal arts education.
Grace Gibson is the managing editor of The Etownian and a member of the Elizabethtown College Class of 2020.