Across the nation and around the world, the novel coronavirus has destabilized our economies and disrupted everyday routines that were previously taken for granted. The last few weeks have brought a lot of uncertainty for so many different people in the United States.

Parents who are scrambling to find child care.

Workers who aren’t given paid time off.

People living paycheck to paycheck.

Health care workers striving to care for patients.

High school students who hoped to visit colleges or take Advanced Placement tests or look for employment.

College students whose social circles, academic calendars and daily lives have been abruptly upended.

That category is the one that hits particularly close to home. I am a junior at Ithaca College in New York state, and, like many other students, I went on spring break with the assumption that I would be returning to campus within a week. However, on March 11, an email went out to Ithaca students that we would be extending break by a week and that we would be moving to online classes until early April. Six days later, we received another email stating that campus would remain closed through the end of the semester and that students would not be able to retrieve their things until May 12.

In less than two weeks, research conferences were canceled, friends were sent home early from life-changing study-abroad experiences and we’ve all had to adjust to the idea that we will miss out on important milestones like recitals or performances or completing capstone projects.

For college seniors, especially, this is an anticlimactic end to four years (or more) of hard work and dedication as they were striving for a diploma. Seniors are grappling with the fact that there will be no senior week, no May commencement and no final goodbyes to friends before the semester ends.

Students who lived on campus don’t have access to their clothes, their textbooks or any medication that remained at school. They had to book flights quickly and go home. Students who lived off campus were encouraged to return to their permanent addresses, but still are locked into leases and have to pay rent while on-campus jobs, work-study opportunities and other forms of income have been lost.

Additionally, students and colleges had to grapple with the reality that not all classes can be easily shifted to an online format. I’m a journalism major and was taking a high-level class that involved in-person reporting every weekend in my community, which obviously has been disrupted. Music students can’t shift to online ensembles. Film students can’t remotely produce their thesis projects.

Setting aside economics and education, the COVID-19 crisis has also radically altered the routine many college students, including me, have created for ourselves. Instead of packing a day full of meetings, homework, extracurriculars, clubs, time with friends and other commitments, we — like much of the rest of the world — have ground to an abrupt halt. College students across the country are left with anxiety, fear and frustration about missing out on important memories and experiences. And we have nowhere to direct these emotions.

In light of the serious health effects of this novel coronavirus, it’s obvious that social distancing, self-quarantines and shutdowns are imperative for “flattening the curve” in an attempt to spread out the number of COVID-19 cases and avoid overwhelming the health care system. As students, we acknowledge that these steps are necessary and correct in order to have the best outcome possible for our country. Shutting down campuses and shifting to online courses are necessary to prioritize the health of our medical system and the people in our communities. But coronavirus cancellations are more than a hiccup in a classroom experience.

And yet, in the midst of one of the most uncertain seasons I’ve ever experienced, I am so encouraged by the way I’ve seen people across the country, especially young adults, rally in the face of uncertainty. While my friends have posted on social media about being disappointed about not being able to walk at graduation or finish their senior year with their friends, they have reminded their followers to stay home when possible, to provide support to people struggling and to stay politically active. Students at my school have put together Facebook groups to help peers find financial and emotional assistance in the midst of rapid transitions, but have also reminded their peers to maintain perspective and to check in on the neighbors around us.

Although spring 2020 is a semester with very little closure and a great deal of uncertainty, I want to challenge and encourage everyone — especially college students — to use these coming weeks as an opportunity to demonstrate a little more kindness and a great deal of compassion to the people around you. Have patience with your college administrations as they determine how to begin the move-out process while keeping their workers safe, and extend that same level of grace toward the workers in our grocery stores, our pharmacies and our hospitals.

College students are far from the only group affected by the changes in the last few weeks, but it’s also not a competition to see who is impacted the most. Whether we’re in our schools, in our workplaces or in our homes, each of us has an opportunity to make a conscious decision to allow our actions to connect our communities and our country — even while practicing social distancing.

Liz Bierly is a Hempfield High School graduate.