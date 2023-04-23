How often are you asked, “What do you want to do after high school?”

It can get annoying, right?

Some people are nervous and scared when asked, because they don’t know the answer. Everyone makes it seem like you need to go to college. I’m here to tell you that you really don’t need to worry about going to college if you don’t want to or aren’t ready.

People make it seem like it’s a necessity to go to college, like you won’t amount to anything if you don’t go.

However, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Michael Dell are prime examples of successful people who either didn’t attend or didn’t graduate from college.

The next time someone asks you if you’re going to go to college, just tell them, “I don't know.” They don’t need an answer. If you don’t have an answer, they don’t need one. And it’s OK not to know.

One of the main reasons young people are stressed about the future or college is money. Money plays a big part in a student’s future, and college costs do not help that. College can cost you thousands of dollars. National surveys show that about 62% of Americans believe that public universities and colleges should be free to those who wish to attend them.

The question should be changed to, “Do you want to go to college?” My parents told me that I don’t need to go to college. If I want to, I can, but they are not forcing me, because it’s not for everyone.

I think that’s how all parents should be. It’s too much pressure to figure it out this early, and it’s not fair to kids.

If you don’t know what you want to do for the future or college, that’s OK, and you don’t have to go to college. There’s no reason to spend money and time on college if you don’t even know yourself or know what you want to do in the future.

Don’t stress thinking about what you want to do. If you don’t know, that’s OK. It’s as easy as that.

Ian Arters is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.