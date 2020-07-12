Last month, the president of my alma mater was one of about a dozen area college officials who signed an LNP | LancasterOnline letter to the editor decrying racial injustice and intolerance.

As leaders in postsecondary education, they wrote that they will work to “resolve the racism and systemic inequities in our criminal justice, housing, medical and education systems.” They noted that it was their responsibility to nurture citizens who “celebrate cultural, socioeconomic, racial, religious and political differences.”

I wondered how those goals would be achieved at Millersville University, considering how comfortable our campus is for racists. Those who perpetrate racist incidents seem to be rarely punished. There have been several instances of hate speech — graffitied slurs and threats on the messaging app YikYak.

One of my professors insisted Thomas Jefferson was beloved by the people he enslaved, as if they had any other choice but to serve him. And at least one white supremacist group has trawled for recruits on campus, so clearly there is an appeal for racists.

The atmosphere is set by the student body, staff, perpetrators of racism and those who are complicit. Those who use awful slurs and those who laugh at them. Those of us who see instances of injustice and fail to act. Those of us who are only allies as long as it’s convenient. Throughout all of this, Black students suffer because of our lack of action.

Overwhelmingly, Black students are the target of disgusting racism on campus, though earlier this year, a swastika and other offensive imagery and language were spray-painted on campus buildings — which the university’s administration failed to divulge to students and alumni.

College should serve as the springboard into our adult lives. Many students are living independently for the first time. It should be a place that feels comfortable. Instances of racism aren’t just mistakes made by the ignorant or bigoted — they are violations of trust and safety for students of color, who deserve a safe place in which to learn and grow.

Such violations create a situation in which Black students must choose between being quiet and safe. This isn’t an easy choice: If they speak up for themselves and for other Black people, they make themselves vulnerable to scrutiny.

In 2017, my sophomore year at Millersville, two white students posted a picture of themselves with charcoal masks and a “Young, Black, & Proud” filter on Snapchat. It was a modern, social media rendition of blackface.

The Black student who posted the evidence on Facebook said it took him a while to decide to publish the image, but it needed to be shown. He spoke about how he didn’t want to ruin the offending students’ lives, but they, and others, could learn something. He described a moral struggle that clearly weighed on him.

I remember seeing him in the halls not long after he made the initial post, and his eyes were completely devoid of the energy and humor for which he was well known. When I asked how he was, he essentially said the post had made his life hell.

“I’m tired, man,” he said. And I only could imagine how thoroughly exhausting it must have been to defend himself from everyone who insisted he’d handled it the wrong way.

And what was the school’s response? I think there was a forum on racism. We definitely got an email. Rereading it now, it’s eerily similar to the statement issued by the university last month, addressing another racist remark made by a then-prospective student to the university (that student didn’t end up enrolling).

With so many mollifying emails, no wonder things haven’t changed.

Perhaps change would occur if anti-racism was treated as a basic life skill at Millersville. Instead we check the boxes on our curriculum’s “Diversity” requirements.

In their letter to the editor, the college officials suggested that all members of the Lancaster community “involve themselves to effect meaningful transformation.”

I suggest they take their own advice.

For too long, institutions have hidden behind elegantly worded emails and relied on the short-term memory of the public to sweep incidents under the rug.

They need to act without fanfare, without needing a pat on the back for providing the barest decency to Black students. Without needing to be spoon-fed by the Black students they are supposed to protect.

University officials should give Black student leaders the funding and resources they need to make Black student organizations successful, and then those officials should do their own work.

It’s time educators get with the program, and educate themselves so they can create a proactively inclusive, anti-racist environment for their students.

Bevan Fields graduated from Millersville University in May 2019.