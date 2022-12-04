Last month’s mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, had a greater impact on the LGBTQ community than some may think.

I am a transgender man. I, too, feel the pain, the deep ache of anxiety, the cracking pressure in my chest as the weight of the world closes in. The lost grip. The feeling of helplessness. I share the fear, not unfounded, and the panic that comes with the devastating realization that simply existing can be a death sentence. This realization is the rug-ripped-out reminder that even safe spaces are anything but — in fact, they may be targets for perpetrators of hate.

We become fatigued as the tragedy compounds with every event of this nature. There is never a reprieve from the grief. While some may become numb to these endless, horrific, violent acts, the LGBTQ community is not afforded that luxury. Minority groups awaken to hateful attacks on members of their communities every day. There is a draining hopelessness that accompanies each senseless loss of life. The emotional strain of each is exhausting, debilitating.

We can argue about gun control again. There is widespread agreement across the U.S. that there should be, at minimum, minor changes to gun laws. After three mass shootings in just two weeks — at the University of Virginia, Club Q in Colorado Springs and a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart — in a year in which we’ve seen more than 600 mass shootings, even conservative Republicans must agree that mental health screening and background checks should be required before any gun purchase. President Joe Biden has called for a total ban on rapid-fire semi-automatic firearms, drawing criticism from all the usual right-wing gun activists.

We learned that the Walmart shooter purchased his gun just hours before slaughtering six of his co-workers. So a federally mandated waiting period after the purchase of a firearm seems more than reasonable. According to a study published in the journal of the National Academy of Sciences, waiting period laws “that delay the purchase of firearms by a few days reduce gun homicides by roughly 17%.”

Meanwhile, amid all the bickering over gun legislation, people are dying.

Rhetoric causes harm

It is unwise — dangerous, even — to pretend that the rhetoric spewed by public figures does not play a role in these occurrences.

This includes figures like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who baselessly claimed in a video that “no one will be straight anymore” in four to five years, suggesting gay people will drive straight people to extinction; and former Vice President Mike Pence, who once blamed same-sex marriage for “societal collapse” and repeatedly argued against legal protections against discrimination for LGBTQ individuals.

James Dobson is the evangelical founder of the fundamentalist organization Focus on the Family, which is based in Colorado Springs. Dobson once said that a man “with any gumption” would protect his wife or child against a transgender woman using a women’s restroom. Dobson falsely painted transgender individuals as dangerous and added, “If this had happened 100 years ago, someone might have been shot. Where is today’s manhood? God help us!” This is a man with tens of millions of devoted followers, and he seemed to condone the cold-blooded murder of transgender individuals.

More recently, televangelist Mark Burns — a Donald Trump enthusiast and South Carolina congressional candidate (he lost in the GOP primary) — called for parents and teachers who support LGBTQ children to be prosecuted for treason and asserted that those found guilty should be executed.

While these individuals might play off their words as harmless, queer people are victims of violent hate crimes every day. This year, alleged members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group disrupted an LGBTQ event in Alameda County, California, and 31 men alleged to be members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front were arrested en route to a Pride event in Idaho; they were charged with conspiracy to riot.

Following the Club Q shooting, Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, erupted with anti-LGBTQ comments and conspiracy theories about the massacre. Alarmingly, even on more mainstream social media sites, attempts were made to blame the victims. Tucker Carlson of Fox News has continued to whip up anti-LGBTQ sentiment. And former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis — who also served as senior legal adviser to GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s campaign — claimed horrifically that the Club Q victims “are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation.”

The Club Q shooting was a crude reminder to gay, lesbian, transgender and other queer individuals that their very existence is perceived to be a threat to others. Please understand that this event was not an isolated one. It is not the first of its kind and most certainly will not be the last. No one is untouched by gun violence.

In the wake of the shooting, I texted every one of my queer friends to check in and help carry the weight of pain.

The biggest way you, as an ally, as a friend, as a co-worker, as a neighbor, as a person of any faith, can respond to this tragedy is to offer love. Offer a safe presence to those who have lost the hope of ever finding a place of security or comfort, to those who enter every space with the expectation of facing hate and violence. Reach out to your gay friend, your transgender colleague, and let them know you care; tell them you love them. Be the beacon of relief they need in this dark, dogmatic world.

Ashton Clatterbuck is a local university student and political activist. He is a member of Lancaster Stands Up and a spokesperson for the Sunrise Movement, which advocates for political action on climate change. He also is on the communications committee of the Lancaster LGBTQ Coalition.