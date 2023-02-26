“Why should we go to school if you won’t listen to the educated?” stated a sign made by one student participating in the youth climate strike in 2019.

Millions of students across the world participated in youth climate strikes that year. Despite missing class, each student had the same goal: to bring attention to the ongoing issue of global warming.

Students not going to school for one day in 2019 isn’t the problem. The problem is that these children are the voice of our Earth and, while they are using everything in their power to bring attention to what is going on, they aren’t being heard.

These young people are the voice of change. Making a statement and bringing attention to big issues, especially climate change, requires a group effort.

Yet some oppose the students’ actions.

“I do not like the symbolism of sacrificing education to make political points,” Scott Segal, a partner at the law firm Bracewell, which represents energy companies, told NPR in 2019.

When young people rally and march on the issue of climate change, the problem isn’t missing a day of education. The problem is that there are not enough voices. Climate change is everyone’s problem.

More people must step up and join the effort. It may not seem as if there is much you can do, but even the small things matter. There is always a way to help to improve our climate situation, and people don’t understand the urgency and the rate at which the Earth is warming and the environment is declining.

What you say and do has an impact. Every voice matters, so even the difference of one voice can make a huge impact. The more people begin to speak up and come out of their shells to help draw attention to climate change, the better. Not enough people understand the lasting impact that they can have by speaking up.

Students not going to school has never been the problem. The problem is that too many people naively overlook climate change and focus on things that divert us from the real issue.

There are ways that one person can have an impact on the environment and our future — just like these young protesters are doing. A few examples: You can help by recycling, using fewer fossil fuels and riding your bike instead of driving. There is so much that can be done to help save our planet.

Grace Rothenberger is in the 10th grade at Warwick High School.