Every year in Lancaster County, more than 300 children are victims of abuse or neglect and more than 500 children are in out-of-home placement.
Court Appointed Special Advocates — or CASA — of Lancaster County is a 501(c)3, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that provides a voice for these abused and neglected children in our community so they can thrive in safe, permanent homes.
CASA of Lancaster County is powered by citizen volunteers who are extensively trained and then appointed by the courts to advocate for the best interests of children in the foster care system. While there is no other organization in Lancaster County that shares our mission or our model, there is now one that shares our acronym — and it is creating some confusion for our donors, stakeholders, community and local media.
As executive director, I am proud of the brand awareness that, together with our stakeholders, CASA of Lancaster County has achieved over the nearly 10 years since we began advocating for children who have suffered abuse and neglect.
It is this awareness that has driven hundreds of community members to join our organization as dedicated volunteers — participating in rigorous training, speaking in court and advocating for children in the foster care system.
It is this awareness that has compelled hundreds of community members, organizations and corporations to become loyal donors — giving generously, further elevating our presence and ensuring our sustainability in Lancaster County.
And it is this awareness that has enhanced our ability to drive change and create impact alongside our many partners in the family court system, including Children and Youth Agency, Guardians ad Litem, COBYS Family Services and many more. Perhaps it’s partially due to our success that Court Appointed Special Advocates is being conflated with another CASA organization.
CASA de Maryland, formerly known as Central American Solidarity Association, has been increasingly active in our local communities, expanding from CASA de Maryland to include CASA de Virginia and CASA de Pennsylvania or, most commonly, CASA.
While that organization shares our acronym, it is an entirely separate entity that has no affiliation with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
Over the past year, the other CASA has been misidentified as Court Appointed Special Advocates several times in the media. I can certainly appreciate how our two organizations might be confused. That said, it is critically important that each organization provide clarity for its stakeholders. We may share the same letters, but we do not share the same mission or nonpartisan approach.
Since CASA of Lancaster County was appointed to its first case in January 2010, our CASA volunteers have advocated for over 750 children. Today, our CASA volunteers are advocating for 235 children — children who suffered abuse and/or neglect and were placed into foster care in Lancaster County. CASA advocates not only build lasting relationships with the children they serve, but they also provide critical insight and a unique, holistic perspective inside what is often a complex system with many participants.
When a child in foster care has a CASA volunteer — a consistent and caring adult presence — in his or her life, the impact is tremendous. We know that children with a CASA volunteer are half as likely to spend time in long-term foster care, defined as more than three years in care.
We also know that cases involving a CASA volunteer are more likely to be permanently closed, and that fewer than 10% of children with a CASA volunteer reenter the foster care system. This, by the way, saves local taxpayers thousands of dollars every year.
As we approach our 10th anniversary, I want to reassure our CASA volunteer advocates, donors, friends, and stakeholders that Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lancaster County has not changed its tactics, focus or nonpartisan approach. We are more committed than ever to providing a CASA volunteer for every child in need in Lancaster County.
Unfortunately, we are currently advocating for only about 50% of children in foster care. With continued support from our community, we can and will achieve our goal of serving every child in need.
If you are ever confused by which CASA you’re reading or hearing about, look closely at the mission; CASA of Lancaster County is the one focused on the child.
I invite you to learn more about the work our CASA volunteers are doing and to explore opportunities to get involved at www.casalancaster.org or call 717-208-3280.
Jessica L. Laspino is the executive director of CASA of Lancaster County, a nonprofit that provides court-appointed special advocates to children in the county’s foster care system.