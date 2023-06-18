“I miss my old man tonight

I wish he was here with me”

— “My Old Man,” Steve Goodman, 1977

The last time I saw my father was Christmas 2011, when I left my Lancaster family to go back to Chicago and help care for him so others could have a break. Once so vigorous and vital, he was now more vulnerable and humbled by the indignities of old age and chronic disease.

When it was time to leave for the long and solitary drive home to Pennsylvania, we embraced without a word spoken. My mother stood nearby as I turned at the door and said, “I love you, Dad,” to which he smiled and said, “I love you.” Neither of us was given to public tears, but we knew. He died a month later, as snow covered the ground and a harsh winter set in.

The relationship between a father and his children can be complicated and at times confusing. Perhaps more so with some sons than daughters. I suppose it depends on the circumstances and the individual personalities, and the expectations that are created on each side.

As the social reality of family life has changed dramatically in recent decades, so too has the nature of fatherhood. Census data and changing demographics bear this out. Time-worn stereotypes of the nuclear family permeated the popular culture of my childhood, when television shows like “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” “Leave It to Beaver” and “Father Knows Best” promoted an idealized image of fathers and family life for the baby boom generation.

Later sitcoms like “Good Times” and “The Cosby Show” had more in common with the former than they do with the fathers in popular modern series like “Breaking Bad” and “Succession.” What if the troubled youth in the allegorical 1987 vampire movie “The Lost Boys” had a stable father figure present in their lives?

Beneath the surface images, deep undercurrents of change have altered public and private notions of the role of the family as a social institution, and with this came changes in parenting.

The prevalence of divorce and single-parent households, the arrival of marriage equality and the vast multiculturalism of the national population have far-reaching consequences. Today, there is no agreed upon paradigm or template for what constitutes a family or fatherhood. For many adults, this is disconcerting, and it causes vitriol and a heightened public backlash.

Any generalizations are built on a faulty premise that fails to acknowledge or accept the diversity of social circumstances and gender identities that exist. None of these cultural realities impose a limitation on the human capacity to love, or to be loved.

In a paradoxical way, children often teach their adult parent(s) about the limits of tolerance and the need to be more open-minded. At least, that has been my experience as a father raised in a conventional household, and someone who came of age with traditional expectations.

I was fortunate to have grown up in a nurturing environment with a strong male authority figure who instilled both fear and love in his 12 children. “Fear is a powerful thing,” Bruce Springsteen sang, and it can keep you out of trouble. But love is the more important influence in a child’s journey to adulthood.

I also had the good fortune to marry well and inherit a father-in-law who was kind and generous. My father and my father-in-law, Clark Musser, were quite different in several respects, but they shared a set of values rooted in hard work, decency and a respect for others. Each nurtured and protected their children, and in their own way set a good example. I have tried to do this for my five children.

Faith and family

My father was a man of faith and family, much like his father. Each of them had a sense of unquestioning certainty and strong convictions about right and wrong. Born in the afterglow of World War I — the so-called “Greatest Generation” — my dad knew some of his relatives who had been born in Ireland and emigrated to America in search of a better life. They settled near each other in central Ohio, a place he and my mother would leave, to strike out on their own.

Our family vacations, brief as they were, always took us back there. My parents had big dreams and experienced tremendous success, as well as their own sorrows, most often kept hidden from their children. My father told me once I had a “stubborn streak of independence,” to which I inquired: “Where do you think I got it from?” He was not amused.

Never have I had to exaggerate his influence in my life. He remains the most honorable, practical and generous person I have known, even when he was doling out what we call “tough love.” He could be demanding, but in old age also more tenderhearted and willing to express his emotions. That is what chronic illness can do to someone. My father was the disciplinarian, and my mother was the consoler. They were quite a pair on the dance floor and in the dance of life.

Each of my brothers went into the family business, a large industrial factory he built from the ground up, but I did not. However, from age 8 through my college years, I worked as a laborer in the “plant,” as we called it. It was the best education I received, though I didn’t quite see it that way at first.

I have reached the point in my life where now my father exists only in my imagination. Every so often, though, I will look into the mirror and see his resemblance and wonder, “How did you get there?” Other times, he appears as an echo in something I have said.

They say we are a pilgrim people, and my father already has reached his final destination. We are also a people of memory and hope. On this Father’s Day, I remember him so clearly and gratefully, and I can only hope I have met his expectations. I am the lucky one, but as Steve Goodman sang, I do “miss my old man tonight.”

Happy Father’s Day to you, Dad, and to all.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication “Exploring Disability History in Pennsylvania” received the 2023 Hervey B. Wilbur Historic Preservation Award from the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, and a 2023 Special Achievement Award from PA Museums.