On Oct. 6, by a vote of 2-1, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners created a health advisory council. It was a party-line vote, with the Republican commissioners, Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, voting in favor of the advisory council and the sole Democrat, Craig Lehman, opposed.

The commissioners have been highlighting the frequency of unanimous votes throughout the pandemic. I do not have reason to believe this particular vote reflected the partisan nature of modern politics. And that is incredibly important — the health and wellness of Lancaster County should never be partisan or political.

Unfortunately, based on comments made at the meeting (I was not present), it appears there were grave misunderstandings regarding the position held by United Way of Lancaster County, and particularly myself as the head of said organization, regarding the health advisory council. I want to provide some clarity publicly and transparently.

Some of these misunderstandings may owe to the fact that United Way — in partnership with multiple private donors — partially funded a scientific study that revealed local support for a public health department. This survey, on the community impact of COVID-19, was in partnership with Franklin & Marshall’s Center for Sustained Engagement with Lancaster and F&M’s Center for Opinion Research. United Way had no input in the formulation of the survey’s questions, as this was a study and not a poll, and professional, academic ethics disallow interference on the study design.

Now to the matter at hand. I first learned of the health advisory council proposal two days before the commissioners’ vote from my colleagues who produce OneUnitedLancaster.com, a digital nonprofit local news site published by United Way of Lancaster County (the organization of which I am president and CEO).

Tim Stuhldreher is the main journalist for us. He asked me if I was aware of what was being presented because he knows my professional interests and obligations in public health extend beyond my role as leader of United Way of Lancaster County to other community roles. I am vice-chair of the Partnership for Public Health’s board, a member of the UPMC Lititz Hospital board, chair of Meals on Wheels of Lancaster’s board, and a former member of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s mission and community benefit committee. He asked if I was aware of what the proposal entailed. I was not aware before he asked. This is such an important initiative, and during the pandemic, there has been great interest in public health. We wanted to help ensure the community was more aware than I had been, so we sent a notice of the meeting to our distribution list.

Now, having learned some of the details about this health advisory council, I can say a few things. I admit immediate anxiety when I heard this plan took 18 months to develop, because I was unaware of any public meetings that had been held to get public input. I alerted my Partnership for Public Health board colleagues, asking if we collectively wanted to comment in any way. There was insufficient time and detail to meet and discuss.

It did please me that the commissioners’ plan recognized the need for coordinated, continual improvement in public health matters, so that decision-makers would not be left to their own intuition. Even beyond COVID-19, Lancaster County has been dealing with years of some of the nation’s worst air quality. And Lancaster General Health and the City of Lancaster are committed to fighting some of the worst toxic lead levels in the nation. Public health in Lancaster County has to do with much more than a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

I was initially disappointed to see that Commissioner Lehman’s motion — for a data-driven discussion about establishing a public health department — received no procedural second motion to advance. I hope that Commissioners Parsons and D’Agostino would be open to that conversation if this health advisory council does not achieve all the public health aims the community needs. Viewing the Oct. 6 meeting recording, I believe that Commissioner Parsons, at least, seemed to indicate that he would.

I cannot state the position on this issue of the United Way of Lancaster County, nor that of the other organizations on whose boards I serve, but I can speak on my own behalf. This health advisory council is not a public health department, as all three commissioners have pointed out in various ways.

In a March interview with LNP | LancasterOnline reporters, Parsons said he approached the question of a public health department “as a conservative who is somewhat skeptical of growing government, especially when you have a department at the state level which is supposed to do this.” He added: “But that doesn’t mean I can’t be convinced we need something, or (even) a health department if we have this discussion around rational facts.” He said it would need to be “a constructive dialogue actually based on facts.” I appreciated the good faith. And I would like to see such a dialogue. I would hope that Parsons remains open to conversations about a public health department.

In the meantime, I eagerly raise my hand to volunteer as an appointed member of the health advisory council. And, as for United Way of Lancaster County, here for clarity is a statement from the executive committee of the board: “United Way of Lancaster County’s non-partisan mission is to advance the education, economic mobility, and health of our community by mobilizing resources, people, and organizations because we envision an equitable Lancaster County where every individual has an opportunity to succeed, and the entire community thrives as a result. We achieve our goals through advocacy, programs, and fundraising initiatives. We have no official position on the Health Advisory Council — as we did not know of it until (the Oct. 6) meeting — but are eager to work with the Commissioners to achieve our mutual goals.”

Kevin Ressler is president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County.