For well over 40 years, civic organizations have volunteered at Christmastime to ring the bell at Salvation Army kettles throughout Lancaster County.

On Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, the Rotary Club of Lancaster carried on this tradition by ringing the bell at a kettle located between Lancaster Central Market and The Lancaster Dispensing Company.

It has been an honor to have participated in this event for more than four decades.

Each year, we are rewarded by witnessing package-laden parents taking the time and effort to give their children a few coins to place in kettle. The children get a life lesson in the importance of giving.

And the lesson doesn’t stop with them. Many Christmas shoppers stop, watch and learn from the example set by these children. Many adults, because of what they witness, are motivated to give, too. We see this year after year.

This past Christmas was no exception; in fact, it was better than ever.

Near the end of our one-hour assignment, a group of grade school students chaperoned by a teacher stopped near our kettle.

We later discovered that the students were fourth and fifth graders from Burrowes Elementary School in Lancaster city, and the teacher was Janet Rawleigh, their music teacher. Rawleigh quickly arranged her students into rows, drew their attention and then led them in two Christmas carols. It was a showstopper for the shoppers walking in the area and, in fact, brought attention to our Salvation Army bucket — and a brief flurry of deposits.

What followed next was truly inspirational and tugged at our hearts. The students asked their teacher why we were ringing the bells — and what was that red kettle? She explained that the bells were to bring attention to the kettle, in which coins and dollars were being collected for the Salvation Army. The students wanted to know what the Salvation Army is, and were told that it’s an organization that helps people who are having problems.

One child immediately walked over to our kettle, removed a sandwich bag from her pocket and pulled coins from it, putting each and every one into the kettle. This prompted the rest of the students to reach into their pockets and give every coin they had. Smiling through tears, we thanked each child and wished them “Merry Christmas” again and again until they were out of sight.

We couldn’t help but think “and the children shall lead us.”

As Rotarians, we believe that community service should be recognized whenever we observe it. A long tradition of our club is to reward such service with our club banner. Every Rotary Club in the world has its own unique banner; it is a small token of recognition for service. Clearly, these students and their teacher deserved this recognition.

We arranged a visit with the Burrowes principal, Michele Duroni, and were able to meet with our singing fourth and fifth graders and their music teacher. We explained that all of us were fortunate to live in a town in which people help neighbors who are in need. The Salvation Army and the Rotary Club are two examples of organizations that are committed to helping others. And these caring students also had acted to help those in need.

Our Rotary motto is “service above self.” In their selfless generosity, the Burrowes students demonstrated service above self and were delighted to receive our Rotary banner. They now know that their kindness made them, and Lancaster, better.

Chip Kirchner and Wally Otto are members of the Lancaster Rotary Club.