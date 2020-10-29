Lancaster is my hometown.

Like many people in Pennsylvania, I am religious; I love the rich earth, respect hard work and honesty, and hope my children will inherit a better world. But things are not moving in that direction, and that is mainly because the Republican Party has decided that no strategy is too immoral if it helps it win. Monday’s confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court shows this: After preventing President Barack Obama from appointing a third justice in eight years, Republicans forced through a third nominee by President Donald Trump in four years. All sense of fair play is gone.

In the New Testament, St. Paul teaches that it is a mortal sin to “do evil that good may come of it,” or use fundamentally unjust methods to reach a good end. Yet many Christians who claim to follow this teaching may vote for Trump primarily as a means (they think) to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, enabling states to ban abortion. I respect people who defend life in all its forms. But would you kill other innocent people or torture children in order to get the Supreme Court to do what you want? Would you lie and cheat and steal to get the outcome you desire? Once we take this approach, rather than seeking a fair national compromise, we destroy faith in our system.

It is a total betrayal of Christian values — and your fellow citizens — to vote for a person you know is arrogant, ignorant and corrupt in order to determine yet more Supreme Court seats. Wherever you stand on abortion, consider that Republicans said in 2016 that eight months before an election was too close for Obama to appoint a new justice, but then told Trump the opposite two months before this November’s election.

The Trump administration has also ended the census early, potentially to the detriment of states with large populations. It tried to delay and undermine U.S. Postal Service delivery. And it is suing everywhere to limit the percentage of mail-in ballots that will count. The strategy is never to win fair and square, but to always win by rigging the game.

Such injustices are ultimately destructive. As we all know from dealing with cheaters, those who try to use force and fraud when they can’t win by fair rules end up wrecking the game.

In our case, these below-belt tactics invite extreme revenge when Democrats ultimately win again, even if that is not until 2024 or 2028. Why should they not do anything in their power, no matter how patently unjust, to stack the deck or rewrite the rules to their advantage if Republicans are willing to suppress voter participation; encourage unlimited corporate political advertising and campaign donations; deny congressional representation to over 4 million people in Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; seek help from foreign adversaries like Russian President Vladimir Putin; and, worst of all, try to brainwash Americans with endless lies and a massive propaganda machine?

This Republican approach for the last 20 years — piling outrage on top of outrage — implies that no method is too immoral or inequitable in U.S. politics. No responsible citizen, let alone Christians, should approve this becoming our national norm.

You may not want to believe the mountain of evidence for any of these stark facts, but we all have a strict duty to face hard truths in politics. Self-deception is always the easier route, but you should never excuse a long train of shocking injustices because this makes you feel comfortable.

Trump is clearly not a person with honesty, humility, love for others here at home or benevolent concern for the wider world. Promoting machismo, brash arrogance and some distorted sense of “liberty” over all other values is the way of a mafia boss, not Jesus Christ.

People like this cannot be trusted to protect your children’s long-term interests. Will one or two more Supreme Court justices be worth it if your children inherit a nation collapsing in bankruptcy, or fields dying due to global warming, or a world threatened by a regime in Russia that murders its opponents and props up brutal dictators from Venezuela to Syria?

Will it be worth it if more and more young Americans reject all patriotism and love of country because one party perverted the national flag —which was supposed to unite us — into a symbol for the most extreme wing of their party?

This is what happens when we give in to the temptation to choose evil means to a goal we believe is good. Even worse, as St. Paul warned us, hiring hit men to bring about some allegedly good result corrupts us inside. Lying to ourselves, trying to make ourselves believe this narcissistic hit man without a conscience is actually a devout person of principle, rots our spiritual core.

When we make a devil’s bargain, the devil always wins.

John Davenport is a professor of philosophy and the former director of peace and justice studies at Fordham University.