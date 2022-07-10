“During times of war, hatred becomes quite respectable, even though it has to masquerade often under the guise of patriotism.”

— Howard Thurman

In his masterful, albeit brief, spiritual 1999 meditation titled “The Human Condition,” Trappist monk and psychologist Thomas Keating posed two questions as essential to living an authentic and meaningful life: “Where am I?” And “who am I?”

His inquiry has more to do with the geography of faith than the circumstance of place. I would say these questions also are relevant in measuring the present moment in our nation’s journey and the perplexing persistence of Christian nationalism.

As Jack Jenkins of the Religion News Service recently posted on Twitter: “The rapid, enthusiastic shift within the far-right to embrace Christian nationalism by name is really striking to watch.”

National and local media — including LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker — have covered the resurgence of Christian nationalism in the United States.

According to the publication Christianity Today, Christian nationalism is “the belief that the American nation is defined by Christianity, and that the government should take active steps to keep it that way.” Here and elsewhere, it is a repudiation of our nation’s growing diversity.

Locally, there was the 2020 clandestine gathering of white nationalists at the Lancaster Township farm of Holocaust denier and pro-Kremlin blogger Charles Bausman, who was present at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Bausman told LNP | LancasterOnline that he is fundamentally driven by his Christianity.)

The more recent and aggressive anti-LGBTQ activities of the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society — which sought to hold an event last month at a Lititz restaurant exploring whether Pennsylvania should be an “explicitly Christian state” — and the Mountville-based Lancaster Patriot newspaper are part of a vast far-right subculture at war with the American mainstream. That subculture’s leaders have a misguided understanding of history — including Pennsylvania’s 1701 Charter of Privileges.

Leaders of the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society mistakenly believe William Penn purposefully designed his proprietary colony to be an explicitly Christian state. Penn did imagine a “Holy Experiment,” but one whose origins were rooted in religious tolerance and liberty. The 1701 Charter of Privileges and the Constitution of 1776 affirmed this practice. What was remarkable about the commonwealth from the American Revolution onward was its innovative political structure and its rich and deep religious and cultural diversity. This included Protestant, Anabaptist, Roman Catholic and Jewish congregations, and, of course, Indigenous Native American communities.

A strange brew

The June 19 confrontation at a gay Pride gathering in Lititz Springs Park brought together the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society’s pastoral leadership and The Lancaster Patriot’s staff to protest a legally sanctioned rally.

As reported by LNP | LancasterOnline, the group carried signs, including at least one that asserted that “Christ Hates Pride.” I was raised to believe that Jesus hated no one and to claim otherwise is heresy.

These recent events have deep roots in American history, and they play on a centuries-old argument over whether America was intended to be a white Christian nation — a sanctuary if you will, from the world’s problems. The notions of a “city on a hill,” a “chosen people” and “manifest destiny” have biblical allusions and are enshrined in comforting if often incorrect discourse about America’s origins and sense of national purpose.

The nationalist objective, as stated on the conservative Center for Renewing America website, is simple: “To renew a consensus of America as a nation under God with unique interests worthy of defending.” Such an ideology, which blends religion with a particular patriotic creed, is a worrisome manifestation of a self-righteous fundamentalism in the defense of an imagined American identity.

This perspective remains a fiction — a story we tell; it bears little resemblance to historical reality. One hears echoes of American exceptionalism among its adherents, at the expense of a larger truth. Talk of renewal, of reclaiming and reconstructing America, is a backward-looking vision that purposefully ignores the deep and diverse multicultural roots that are the wellspring of national identity.

Christian nationalism gives a New Testament meaning to the phrase “under God,” and too often there is an overtly white racial context in which it is to be applied. Those who do not fit this definition are somehow less American, or not intended for equal citizenship at all.

While religion, and Christianity in particular, has had a formative influence on shaping our national culture, this does not mean that this nation was intended to be an “explicitly Christian state,” as the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society claims. Furthermore, such assertions fail to appreciate the diversity of Christianity itself.

A strange brew of religion, racial and ethnic stereotyping mixed with patriotic passion has crept from the shadows into public life throughout American history. Much of contemporary hate culture is informed by a Christian nationalist outlook. Groups such as the Christian Identity movement, the World Church of the Creator’s Creativity movement, the Phineas Priesthood and the Ku Klux Klan stand out. The tiki torch parade in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 and the repeated chant of “Jews will not replace us!” foreshadowed events to come.

But, too often in our nation’s history a particular brand of nationalist theology has been wrapped in a self-contradictory intolerance and racial and religious antagonism. Put another way: Identity politics have always been a potent force in national development. The long history of Native American oppression, Black enslavement and then segregation, and repeated cycles of anti-immigrant vitriol bespeak a counternarrative that is now being limited or banned in some schools as somehow unpatriotic.

The drumbeat

My own people arrived in the United States at a time when anti-Irish and anti-Catholic rioting was peaking across Pennsylvania. Much like a later generation of Southern and Eastern Europeans who were foreign in cultural traditions and language, tens of millions of immigrants transformed America even though they were denied access to mainstream opportunities. They did not fit into a definition of “100% Americanism.” They were outsiders who did not belong here. The sting of prejudice and violence was felt by Asian immigrants, too, who were legally excluded long before the resettlement camps of the World War II era were imagined.

Who today remembers either Father Charles Coughlin, the so-called “radio priest” who garnered millions of listeners to his weekly broadcasts, or the pro-Nazi public rallies that regularly drew thousands to fascist meetings in Boston, New York, Philadelphia and elsewhere? America’s Christian Front in the 1930s created a toxic alliance of evangelical Protestant and Roman Catholic Christians who, though suspicious of each other, embraced strong antisemitic rhetoric and beliefs that foretold the nationalist spirit displayed in Charlottesville five years ago.

Devotion to God and country, and the belief in regenerative violence and hate, were on full display Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Talk of “replacement” and “restoration” as the surest pathways to national renewal reverberated through the halls of Congress. And the drumbeat continues.

Sadly, even tragically, such sentiments only serve to inflame religious and political tribalism in the unraveling of what is authentically ennobling and forward-looking in our common national future.

And now this same “patriotic” spirit, in all its nuanced deceits, has surfaced in Lancaster County and across the region.

‘Guise of patriotism’

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society’s planned discussion last month in Lititz was advertised as being about Pennsylvania’s original constitution and the role religion played during the early years of the commonwealth.

The commonwealth’s original constitution required elected officials to pledge their belief in “one God” and in the Bible’s “Divine inspiration” — it was effectively a religious test for public office. But such language was deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1961 and Pennsylvania’s constitution was amended to remove the language in 1968.

Alas, the proponents of Christian nationalism distort history and debase religion to serve their own interests. Their knowledge of the origins of American and Pennsylvania history is incomplete at best, and perhaps more sinister, calculating at worst.

We should study (and write) history neither to celebrate nor condemn, but to seek a fuller measure of understanding of our past and what Thomas Keating called the human condition.

Spiritually and politically, we should reject the narrow intolerance of the apostles of Christian nationalism and persevere in our willingness to challenge the voices that would divide us into warring factions. As Black theologian Howard Thurman said, hatred “under the guise of patriotism” is a threat to democracy and human decency.

Or, to quote constitutional law professor Kermit Roosevelt III’s new book “The Nation That Never Was: Reconstructing America’s Story,” the true act of reconstructing America begins with replacing an “exclusive individualism” with an “inclusive equality” that all would share in as the fulfillment of the American promise.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication is “Pennhurst and the Struggle for Disability Rights” (Penn State Press 2020). He chairs the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia’s Disability Policy Circle.