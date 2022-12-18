A woman is raped, becomes pregnant, has a preexisting condition causing her pregnancy to be risky and then dies during labor. Women should not have to settle for their own demise in order to save something they never asked for. The choice of abortion is a basic human right and should be an option for all women.

With this year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion laws are now decided by each state. And those laws are very restrictive in some states, even for women who have medical problems.

Certain medical conditions create high-risk pregnancies that can threaten the long-term health, or even life, of the woman carrying the fetus.

Pregnancy is a process that is brutal on the body, so to force it upon someone with health issues is immoral.

“There are situations where pregnancy termination in the form of an abortion is the only medical intervention that can preserve a patient’s health or save their life,” the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Physicians for Reproductive Health wrote in a 2019 statement.

In some cases, abortion not being available as a legal option is a death sentence for the woman.

Combine the new restrictions on abortion with the reality that rape is becoming more prevalent. RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, states, “1 out of every 6 American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.”

Rape is a violent crime that additionally prevents the woman from making a choice about conceiving.

America is known as the land of the free. Freedom over your body. Freedom over your beliefs.

One of the most common reasons for someone to be anti-abortion is based off their religious beliefs. Freedom of religion is a basic right in America, so it doesn’t make sense to base our abortion laws on religious beliefs that are not held by all.

In an essay for The New Yorker, Jia Tolentino wrote, “The early Christian church opposed abortion not as an act of murder but because of its association with sexual sin.” That history is not consistent with the modern-day reasoning used by some who oppose abortion on religious grounds.

Our laws should not be able to control the very things that makes us independent. In my view, outlawing abortion does not align with the historical values of the American people.

There is so much more to abortion than just the procedure itself. We need to have more understanding and empathy for each person’s situation and decision-making. If the government is able to take away this basic right, we can only fear what will come next.

Our society has come so far in the advancement of women’s rights, and we must continue in the same direction.

Sabine Portner is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.