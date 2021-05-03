Hong Neok Woo, one of at least 10 Chinese men who served in the Union or Confederate armies during the American Civil War, worked as a pressman for a Lancaster newspaper before returning to Shanghai in 1864 and becoming a priest and medical assistant.

The Scribbler is relating the unusual story of Woo’s life today because on Tuesday, Lancaster County’s commissioners are poised to proclaim May as the first-ever Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Lancaster County.

Woo’s personal heritage began Aug. 7, 1834, in a small town near the city of Chang Chow. When Woo turned 13, his father sent him to the Shanghai Mission School, where he apparently did not distinguish himself.

When Commodore Perry’s expedition to Japan visited Shanghai, one of the mission’s ministers persuaded the officers on the frigate Susquehanna to take Woo with them as a cabin boy.

Woo waited on the ship’s surgeon, Dr. John Messersmith, during the ship’s eight-month return to Philadelphia. When the ship landed in March 1855, Messersmith took Woo to his Lancaster home at 40 N. Lime St. Woo attended St. James Episcopal Church.

Woo spent seven years working as an apprentice and journeyman at the Lancaster Examiner and Herald, a predecessor of the Lancaster New Era and LNP, after which the Lancaster Daily Express employed him as a pressman.

In 1860, Woo became the first Asian to be naturalized in Lancaster.

In June 1863, he answered the call for volunteers to protect the state against the invasion of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia. He joined Company I of the 50th Regiment, Pennsylvania Volunteers before the battle at Gettysburg.

“I volunteered in spite of my Lancaster friends being against it,” he wrote in his autobiography, “for I had felt that the North was right in opposing slavery.”

Woo accompanied his regiment for duty at several locations in Pennsylvania and Maryland. In August, the regiment and Woo were dismissed, having seen no military action.

Woo did do plenty of drilling and marching. One march made a deep impression. “For one afternoon and night we marched,” he recalled. “It happened to be a very warm summer day and I was so tired I could not go any further, and I had to lie on the roadside and rest my sore feet.”

Early in 1864, Woo returned to Shanghai and began studying for the ministry. He succeeded at his studies, as he had not as a child, and was ordained a deacon in 1867 and a priest in 1880 in the Church of Our Savior.

By all accounts, he was an effective preacher and forceful speaker. He also nursed the sick and helped establish a nursing center that developed into St. Luke's Hospital. Later he established an industrial home for poor widows.

Even later, as a missionary in Taitsing, he so stressed the non-Christian residents of that town that the local magistrate seized Woo and had him severely beaten. Woo persisted in his mission work until his death in 1919.

Most of the information in this article has come from two sources: William Frederick Worner’s sketch of “A Chinese Soldier in the Civil War” in a 1921 Journal of the Lancaster County Historical Society and “Chinese in the Civil War: Ten Who Served,” an article by Ruthanne Lum McCunn on the web at mccunn.com/Civil-War.pdf.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes "The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.