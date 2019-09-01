At the beginning of another school year, I again find myself in front of students, defining terms like “politics.”
In a nutshell, politics is about power. It is, as Harold Laswell explained, about “who gets what, when, and how.”
Politics is a constant push and pull for control of limited resources, among people and groups with unlimited demands.
In our current age of rapid global communication, political power is increasingly measured by one’s control of information channels. Information is power. Politics is about manipulation and control of that information.
This is increasingly apparent in Hong Kong’s ongoing protests against a proposed extradition law. The law was proposed by Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam. Hong Kong’s chief executives are “elected” from a slate of candidates chosen by a nominating committee, which is selected by China. As a result, the chief executive is widely viewed as an agent of the Chinese government.
Lam’s proposed law would allow China to extradite citizens of Hong Kong and subject them to the legal processes (or lack thereof) on the mainland. This erodes democratic freedoms and due process rights under the “one country, two systems” rule. According to the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the agreement in which the British government returned control of Hong Kong to China in 1997, Hong Kong is to have a “high degree of autonomy” and continue operating under its own legal processes until at least 2047.
British and other Western leaders had hoped that democratic norms and capitalist systems in Hong Kong would spread to mainland China. Now it seems the opposite is true, as political authorities in Beijing have incrementally infringed upon those rights. The threat that China could extradite its political enemies in Hong Kong to face persecution on the mainland represents a considerable loss of political freedom.
Protests have now spanned over 12 weeks. Some of the protests have been estimated to include up to 1.7 million people, out of a population of just over 7 million. While the protests have been mostly peaceful, they have been escalating over time. Police have attempted to control protesters with rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas. Last week, the government arrested several prominent pro-democracy activists, and a march planned for Saturday was canceled.
As is common with protests, police presence has inflamed passions, with protesters accusing police of using excessive force. But one of the major points of contention for protest leaders is Beijing’s attempt to manipulate information about the protests. While it may seem that the protesters are focused on semantics, the deliberate use of China’s immense propaganda machine to discredit the protests is not insignificant. In fact, it is representative of the problem that the protesters have aimed to address.
For example, in the early stages of the protests, China labeled the protests as “riots.” This word choice was intentional and meaningful, as protesting is legal but rioting is not. The characterization of protests as “riots” is meant to justify police brutality and arrests. The word discredits legitimate protests about a state’s infringement on human rights — rights that were guaranteed by international treaty — as acts of extremists.
Chinese state media then produced a series of reports, quoting foreign “experts” in Kenya, Mexico and Afghanistan, who characterize the pro-democracy protests as “violent acts” by “extreme radicals.” These experts justified China’s response to protesters and urged foreign governments to not interfere.
Twitter and Facebook have now both suspended fake accounts used by China to disseminate propaganda about Hong Kong protests. The accounts, sometimes posing as citizens or organizations from within Hong Kong, painted the protests as extremist threats to the social order and called for the state to end them by whatever means necessary. Twitter has now also barred state-sponsored paid political ads.
Information control is essential to authoritarian regimes. Not only does it aim to manipulate public perception of important political events, but it also establishes government control in other ways. For example, signaling theory posits that Chinese propaganda is often so over-the-top as to not be persuasive. However, the fact that the government can make outrageous statements with impunity is itself a signal of its immense power. In a 2015 study by Haifeng Huang, Chinese students exposed to state propaganda were not more likely to support the government, but they were more likely to view the government as powerful and also less willing to dissent.
In modern politics, distribution of power hinges on control of information to an unprecedented degree. Now, the pressing challenge for democracy is finding ways to limit the effects of government propaganda without infringing on freedom of the press or free speech rights.
April Kelly-Woessner is a professor and chairwoman of the political science department at Elizabethtown College. She also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: woessnerak@etown.edu.