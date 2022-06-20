Watching the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS caused me to consider the cost of freedom we take for granted and personally highlighted the problems we face as a country.

The riveting stories of the Medal of Honor recipients caused me to ponder with sadness and concern what is happening to children in the United States.

Our military members are trained to handle weapons, prepare for and go into battle — and yet many still suffer as a result of it.

Children, on the other hand, are never prepared for combat experiences, nor should they ever have to be. But that is what is happening, over and over again, today in the United States. Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and Uvalde, plus countless other places, have all been marked by senseless tragedy.

When is it going to end? What will it take to ban assault-style weapons and bring commonsense gun laws to reality?

Our veterans did not fight for freedom in order to have a country where children go to school in fear and where parents pray that their child’s classroom will not become the next place of carnage.

I believe our veterans would never want a child to experience what they experienced in war. As a citizen, voter and grandparent, I urge Congress to ban assault-style weapons. I believe that is the best way to show patriotism and honor our veterans, who not only risked their lives for this country but some of whom made the ultimate sacrifice and died for it.

Susan V. Kovaleski

Warwick Township