Some of the first migrant farm workers from Puerto Rico came to central Pennsylvania to pick tomatoes in the 1940s. They were known as “tomateros.”

These people flew to Lancaster and surrounding counties to bring in a seasonal crop and take home some money. In exchange for hot, hard work, they received meager wages, substandard housing and relatively tasteless soup on their lunch breaks.

A tomato farmer’s choice often was Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup. Migrants did not much like this soup from a can. Compared with their homegrown asopao — a rich chicken and rice stew with peppers, onions and other tasty ingredients — Campbell’s brand was not what Puerto Rican workers expected to power their productivity through the afternoon.

“They thought it was pretty thin stuff,” John Hinshaw told a LancasterHistory audience recently. Hinshaw used this anecdote as one of several examples of the cultural and social differences between Tomateros, poultry workers and other early Puerto Rican migrants and their local employers.

Expanding on that theme, Hinshaw observed, “Being welcomed as a worker doesn't mean you’re welcome in the community.”

Hinshaw and his wife, Ivette Guzman-Zavala, Lebanon Valley College professors, recently presented some of their research for an exhibit titled “Dutchirican: A Latinx History of Central Pennsylvania” to a LancasterHistory audience.

Guzman-Zavala provided oral histories that were largely critical of central Pennsylvania agricultural employers.

“Do not treat us as slaves,” one former migrant worker said, in retrospect.

The pair has been lecturing on this subject for several years. They based their local presentation on photographs from an exhibit that has appeared in several galleries. Their scattershot approach left listeners wanting more. The couple said they eventually may write a book.

90 years of Torch

The pandemic has not been kind to some businesses that could not adapt their operations to a disease. Some organizations, likewise, fell victim to COVID-19. Lancaster's Fortnightly Club was one of them.

A club founded in 1908 to provide its town and gown membership intellectual stimulation through twice-monthly and later monthly lectures expired in 2020 from apathy as much as COVID-19.

By contrast, Lancaster’s Torch Club, a similar group that held its organizational meeting on May 1, 1933 — 90 years ago Monday — Zoomed through the worst of the pandemic and came out stronger. The Torch membership this year has grown from 20 to 32.

(The Scribbler is a member of Torch. He also was a member of Fortnightly for the better part of 40 years.)

Some Torch history: The 20 charter members of the Lancaster Chapter of the International Association of Torch Clubs were all male. They included Daryll Larsen, director of F&M's Green Room Theatre, and Jacques Cattell, the founder of Science Press.

Members gathered for a social hour and dinner before hearing one of their number present a lecture on any subject that interested him and, in more recent years, her.

For example, Paul Whiteley, psychology professor at F&M, gave a talk in 1933 on “War and Original Nature.” Whiteley said he believed “that man could be taught to revere peace as he is now taught to pulsate to martial music and saber rattling.” That's a lesson yet to be learned.

Today’s Torch membership, including a large contingent of retired Millersville University professors, has returned to live meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month from October through June. In a dining room at MU’s Gordonier Hall, we socialize, eat dinner and listen to a member’s lecture.

For more information, email LancasterTorchClub@gmail.com.

Jack Brubaker, retired from LNP | LancasterOnline staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.