Most people say there is no such thing as magic. If by magic they mean other worlds with yellow brick roads, rings of power, spells and wands, then they are probably right.

I believe, however, that there is magic in this world, and that it can be found in the worn pages of a well-loved book.

I ask you: How is it that words shaped into fictional characters and a story can make your heart ache? How is it that by reading about the made-up problems of a made-up person, your own life begins to make sense? How is it that a simple story can make you want to change the world?

The magic of books is real, and it is powerful.

When we read fiction, we become completely invested in the life of a person who is (usually) completely fictional. It is impossible to read without feeling something.

Sure, there are some books that you just do not like, but for every one of those there are several that end up absorbing your time and making an imprint on your heart.

How else could we explain the overwhelming joy we feel when Dorothy finally makes it home to Kansas? What of our shock and horror when the White Witch kills Aslan? Or our relief when Frodo and Sam destroy the One Ring forever?

There are moments in books when we laugh out loud, cry or find our hearts aching so powerfully that we must stop for a moment and remind ourselves that it is just a story.

But it is so much more than even that, because there is true magic in books.

We read them and make judgments about this character or that action, often without realizing how similar these events are to real life. This ability to relate to literary characters can help us find the truth that we are missing in our own lives.

We develop empathy, we understand how to feel for other people, and we have examples of characters who have, quite figuratively, walked in our shoes.

We may not all be going to Hogwarts, but we all encounter bullies, and we all have true friends and we have all had those teachers we really liked — or perhaps didn’t.

We see from Harry Potter the value of fighting for what is right and, at the same time, we want to fight like he and his friends do. Literary heroes inspire us to be more — whether it is to be braver, kinder or just better people creating a better world.

I ask you, reader, to consider how something as seemingly flat and lifeless as a stack of pages — covered with thousands and thousands of words and bound together — can change lives and ultimately change the world. And I will tell you, that it truly seems impossible, which is precisely why books must be a little bit magical.

Emma Kline is in the 12th grade at Solanco High School.