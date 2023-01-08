The most fundamental aspect of a sport is competition. Dating back to the earliest sports — whether it was a foot race, wrestling or even archery — the shared hallmark was competition. And that competition could be simply determined by who was faster, who was stronger and who had better aim.

My questions: Where is the competition in cheerleading? And how do we objectively measure who wins in cheerleading?

That’s the key — that’s the linchpin. There is no way to measure, without subjectivity, who cheers better. They aren’t competing against the opposing cheer squad to see who has the better performance. Cheerleaders support and encourage their team, while also riling up the crowd.

And whether the team wins — well, unfortunately, that has nothing to do with how well the cheerleaders did.

If the members of the student section start doing tricks and backflips and screaming their heads off to try to help their team win, they aren’t participating in a sport. They are just cheering for their team.

Particularly in high school, cheerleaders may not be allowed to do half of the acrobatic or athletic tricks and stunts that make cheer impressive. For the most part, high school cheerleaders just end up doing their own personal celebrations while yelling cheers. This makes for an extremely disorganized team sport — if it were to be classified as one.

As for actual competitions, only about 15% of cheerleaders in the U.S. compete, according to surveys. In my view, this isn’t nearly enough to qualify it as a sport. Most cheerleaders are just glorified fans who can jump and do some tricks. I’m not sure what you’d call that, but I believe it simply doesn’t qualify as a sport.

Furthermore, cheerleading isn’t recognized as a sport by the NCAA. The NCAA doesn’t sanction any cheerleading activities. Cheerleading programs are clubs associated with colleges.

Many people have the misconception that cheerleading is a sport because members have practices and attend sporting events.

Cheerleading also doesn’t fit the requirements of a sport under Title IX. Specifically, at the high school level, the Office for Civil Rights “has not certified Traditional Cheerleading as counting as an interscholastic sport under Title IX in any state.”

Yes, cheerleading is hard and it takes a lot of practice. I do not mean to delegitimize the efforts of young people who participate in that activity. And yes, it takes a degree of athleticism that not everyone can has. Absolutely, cheerleading is even more physically dangerous than some sports.

But, it simply doesn’t have that singular, key aspect of sports: objective, measurable competition.

Jadon Burkholder is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.