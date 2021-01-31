During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned that state governors are vested by law with expansive executive powers during declared disaster emergencies. As a result, many governors have become household names.

Some are known for heavy-handed crisis mismanagement or unnecessary erosion of civil liberties. Others, however, have taken a measured approach that preserves freedom while soberly addressing the pandemic’s dangers.

Here in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf has too often imposed drastic restrictions without public accountability and transparency. As it stands, the commonwealth ranks among the nation’s most restrictive states — restrictions enabled by the governor’s perpetual extension of his own emergency powers.

Since last spring, Pennsylvanians have suffered the unfortunate consequences of unchecked executive authority: Wolf’s approach has fueled widespread business closures, mass unemployment and distressing social trends.

Indeed, Wolf’s seemingly endless reliance on emergency executive powers goes against the spirit of our constitutional system of checks and balances. A crisis like COVID-19 undoubtedly requires a governor to respond quickly, but unilateral emergency powers cannot proceed indefinitely and without necessary citizen input.

In 2020, members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly valiantly responded on behalf of their constituents by passing 10 bills to safely reopen sectors of Pennsylvania’s economy and impose responsible limitations on Wolf’s overreaches. The governor, though, vetoed those laws and, even today, resists legislative feedback.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court backed Wolf’s unrestrained emergency powers, even though a federal court found some of his COVID-19 restrictions to be unconstitutional.

Wolf’s overreliance on special emergency powers for so long raises many constitutional questions — and Pennsylvanians are well aware of the troubling results. After all, none of us were asked if we wanted our businesses closed and our children barred from attending school. Voters weren’t consulted, nor were our elected representatives or small businesses targeted for closure. Now, we’re approaching one year of unilateral emergency powers that impact our daily lives and threaten our livelihoods.

Pennsylvania’s lawmakers, however, aren’t finished standing up for constitutional rights. Led by Republican state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward of Westmoreland County and Republican Rep. Seth Grove of York County, lawmakers are pursuing a carefully considered option to dilute Wolf’s concentrated authority.

Last week, the Pennsylvania House and Senate passed separate bills that could end a governor’s indefinite, unilateral decision-making during an emergency. The legislation, Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 55, would restore the General Assembly’s oversight through a constitutional amendment, one that prevents any governor from extending a disaster emergency declaration beyond 21 days without lawmakers’ approval.

Unlike other bills, constitutional amendments follow a legislative process that ends at the ballot box. Normally, a bill passed by both the House and Senate in the same legislative session goes to the governor for approval or veto.

But constitutional amendments must be passed by the General Assembly in two consecutive legislative sessions —\!q and they skip the governor entirely. Instead, a twice-passed amendment then goes before voters on a statewide ballot referendum. And this is, in fact, the second time around for this constitutional amendment. The bills lawmakers passed last week are follow-ups to Senate Bill 1166, which passed with the support of some Democrats in July 2020.

In other words, Pennsylvanians will likely soon have an opportunity to decide for ourselves how our state’s system of checks and balances should work — possibly during primary elections this May.

Because Wolf has opposed any check on his authority from the Legislature, lawmakers are also advancing other constitutional amendments, including commonsense spending limits known as the Taxpayer Protection Act.

Though it’s important for a governor to act quickly —\!q even unilaterally — in times of crisis, no executive should have emergency powers that continue without any timeline or oversight. State Sen. Scott Martin, a Republican from Martic Township, made this point eloquently when speaking in support of SB 2 on the Senate floor. Martin emphasized three keys to successfully addressing crises: communication, collaboration and transparency.

During this period of nearly unchecked executive authority, Wolf has stumbled in all three areas and made the case for rethinking the duration of any governor’s emergency powers.

As history reminds us, and as the COVID-19 pandemic illustrates, checks and balances on government powers are foundational to our system of government. In the case of Pennsylvania, a check on indefinite executive authority will help us best protect our lives and livelihoods and rebuild our state’s economy.

Stephen Bloom is vice president of the Commonwealth Foundation (CommonwealthFoundation.org), a free-market think tank in Harrisburg. Twitter: @Liberty4pa.