Where are we headed?

If you go beyond the front pages of the national newspapers, you will find unfettered and continuing disasters in process in many of our nation’s cities. Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, seemed to have settled into being permanent battle zones.

A police shooting in the Chicago community of Englewood last Sunday “led to additional shootings downtown, along with widespread theft and destruction in the city’s Magnificent Mile and other retail shopping districts,” The Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Two people were shot and more than 100 people were arrested as hundreds of people looted dozens of high-end shops from the South Loop to Lincoln Park, leaving heaps of shattered glass and empty storefronts in their wake.”

Death, property destruction and lawlessness have somehow become ho-hum matters. Is this America?

I realize that the above does not describe Lancaster. However, we are Americans and what is happening in such terrible ways around the country will definitely impact all of America, Lancaster County included. It will influence our November national elections; it will impact our taxes; and it will influence our relationships with each other.

We need to know what is happening and, one way or another, we will eventually have to react.

While the nation continues to combat COVID-19, our attention and precious resources are being drained away by anarchy in many of our city streets. In terms of destruction and lost lives, some of our city neighborhoods look almost war-torn. Is this America?

Our nation is in trouble. We have seen turmoil in U.S. cities for years. However, the latest significant uprising began after the untimely and absolutely uncalled-for death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Peaceful protest was followed by undisciplined violence, which has caused multiple deaths and millions of dollars in damage to property, public and private.

Adding to the chaos are our federal government’s efforts to protect a federal building in Portland that has been vandalized by protesters. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has denounced federal protection efforts and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum unsuccessfully sued to restrict the actions of federal agents.

Federal property is in harm’s way. Shouldn’t we, as a nation, be wary of the Democratic leaders of Portland and Oregon? On Wednesday, Portland police had to use tear gas to drive protesters away from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, the federal building that’s been the hot spot for Portland protesters.

The weekly death tolls reported by many of our major cities sicken our souls while defying our imagination. Most of these cities are run by Democrats. The loss of lives, mainly Black men, is not only a horrifying emotional family disaster, but the involved cities and our nation suffer significant socioeconomic outcomes. The number of Black lives lost each year is in the thousands and each death is one more young man not in school, employed or available for marriage with the potential to create a family and career. Where is this going?

While these disasters keep coming, we are now listening to the chants — even in Lancaster — of “defund the police.” At the same time, radical leftist politics and multiple proposals for expanded government intrusion in our lives have put a clear focus on the Democratic national agenda.

A New York Times op-ed titled, “The Left Is Remaking the World” was subtitled “ ‘Defund the police’ and ‘cancel rent’ aren’t reforms, but paths to revolution.” The author, a law professor named Amna A. Akbar, addressed multiple reform proposals getting press attention today. However, it is the subtitle that attracted my attention. To paraphrase the Beatles, they say they want a revolution?

So, I come back to my original question: Where are we headed? My answer is that I hope we can learn from the problems we are facing today. Harassing, vandalizing and desecrating are not part of my hoped-for future. Revolution and the destruction of lives and property have no role in our future. The same goes for the diminishment of free enterprise. Higher taxes and government intrusion into my life are not part of my vision for the future.

My hope is that former Vice President Joe Biden will emerge from his basement long enough to debate President Donald Trump. Only then will we be able to observe and understand firsthand the Democrat’s inability to provide leadership both today and in the future. Trump can and will provide the leadership our nation needs.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.