Welcome to the new week and a new chapter for LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion.

You will notice a few changes on this page during the week (the Sunday Perspective section will remain the same). Our aim in introducing a few new features is to strengthen our focus on you, the reader, and your thoughts.

Our vibrant county still sees this newspaper’s Opinion pages as a place where important local issues can be discussed, particularly via letters to the editor and columns. We are grateful for this and want to amplify the contributions of our readers.

To that end, here’s the rundown of what the daily Opinion page will look like, beginning today:

— On Monday, the page will lead with letters to the editor and be accompanied by a column or two. Placing letters to the editor in the space normally occupied by our editorial illustrates, we hope, how important we believe your letters to be.

We encourage our regular letter writers to keep writing and invite others to join them. Worried about school taxes or school funding? About government spending or voting rights? Or about an issue that’s causing controversy in your school district or municipality? Tell us why, and what solutions you’d like to see implemented.

— Tuesday will be devoted to a new feature, Letter Writer Spotlight, which will replace that day’s editorial. Each week, we will highlight a letter writer and ask that writer to answer five questions: What Lancaster County issue most concerns you? What solutions to that issue would you suggest? Why do you write letters to the editor? What about you would surprise other people? What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

With this brief questionnaire and (usually) a photo, we hope to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common.

Please email me or Deputy Opinion Editor Chris Otto if you’d like to take part (our email addresses are below).

— As before, Wednesdays will offer an Opinion page and an Op-Ed/Letters page, as well as an editorial from the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.

— Thursday Opinion will feature two locally penned columns instead of an editorial. In most instances, the columns will tackle different sides of a single issue, in the aim of hashing out issues that are of concern to all of us.

— Fridays will feature “Good Things,” our weekly editorial highlighting the good news in Lancaster County. Previously published Mondays, our “Good Things” editorials, we hope, will help you to finish the work week on an uplifting note.

— Finally, Saturdays will feature “The Week in Cartoons,” which will examine the week’s news through the the lenses of conservative, liberal and nonpartisan cartoonists.

Our primary mission always has been to encourage greater discussion in the community, so that’s where we’d like to renew our focus. We want to hear more from our readers about the issues that interest and/or concern you the most. We want to devote more space to the solutions you believe might remedy the problems we face.

As the saying goes, we’re each entitled to our own opinion, but not to our own facts. So we’ll continue to fact-check letters and columns as we always have, because this newspaper is committed to truth and accuracy. There still will be plenty of latitude for you to express your opinions. And we look forward to reading even more of them.

Suzanne Cassidy is the Opinion editor at LNP | LancasterOnline. Email: scassidy@lnpnews.com. Phone: 717-291-8694. Twitter: @SuzCassidyLNP. Email Deputy Opinion Editor Chris Otto at cotto@lnpnews.com.