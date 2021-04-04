Last year at this time, if you had told any of us we would be celebrating this Easter with many pandemic restrictions still in place, no one would have believed you. Oddsmakers would have gladly taken that wager — and probably at good odds.

When we think of the Resurrection itself, which Easter celebrates, no one would have believed on that first Easter Sunday that Jesus had risen from the dead. Impossible. Never happened. Someone is pulling a fast one.

Do we believe in the Resurrection? Does the risen Lord make a difference in our lives? Does the gift of eternal life given freely to us by God make us look at difficulties in a different way? While this has certainly been a very challenging year, when we look at things with the eyes of faith, we are able to see the blessings. Perhaps it is because of those blessings that God has allowed certain things to occur. There is a difference between allowing something to occur and causing it.

Jesus, the Son of God, was allowed to die on a cross because God the Father knew what was going to happen next and how it would change the world for the better. It is much too early to tell, but perhaps COVID-19 will ultimately change the world for the better. In the end, the choice is ours: We can let the current state of affairs bring us down or we can choose to rise above it.

I was asked to write this column on Friday, March 26. That day, my family made the decision to remove my sister Marianne from a ventilator. We had been given grave news. We knew it was the right thing to do. One of the ways we knew was because of the Resurrection. Because of the promise of eternal life. Because we knew this world was not the end.

Married for 22 years and a former nursing supervisor, Marianne had been sick with diabetes and what was first diagnosed as Parkinson’s disease. More recently, the doctors believe it was multiple system atrophy, a rare neurogenerative disorder.

She had trouble speaking clearly and loud enough to be heard. She lost the ability to walk and would admit she was dead weight when you were helping her move. She showed tremendous humility, allowing others to do for her that which normally we do for ourselves — some of which were things most of us can only imagine having someone do for us. Was she happy about it? No. Did she want things to be different? Yes. But in the end, she trusted.

That is what Easter is about, pandemic or no pandemic. We may not be happy about where we are in life at the current time. We may all wish things to be different. And that is OK. But how are we Christians going to respond? As a people of the Resurrection or a people of the Crucifixion?

Jesus’ saving act was his death on the cross. The result of this act was the Resurrection on that first Easter morning nearly 2,000 years ago.

So perhaps we do not feel much like celebrating. Perhaps we just want it to be summer with the hope that things then might be different. Perhaps all we can think of is all we have not been able to do since this pandemic began. Perhaps we are looking forward to the day when we will actually see people’s noses and mouths again. Looking forward is great; there is nothing wrong with that.

May we not be afraid, however, to live in today. To experience this Easter as the gift it is. The gift of new life. The gift of eternal life.

He is risen. Alleluia!

The Rev. Dan Powell has been pastor of St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church in Manheim Township since June 2016. He’s also served as campus minister at Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College.