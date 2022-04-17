On a subway car in Brooklyn, where our son lives, a gunman set off a smoke bomb and fired indiscriminately at fellow passengers during the morning rush Tuesday. Our hearts were in our throats watching the news reports, until we got his text that he was OK. Just a lot of sirens going past his apartment.

So many others in our world today are not so lucky.

There are gruesome reports coming out of Afghanistan that the Taliban is exacting revenge, torturing and killing those to whom they had promised amnesty.

In Ukraine, each passing day brings new horrors and mounting war crimes committed by Russian troops at Vladimir Putin’s behest.

All the footage you see on the news now comes with a warning about disturbing and graphic images.

Even as the world struggles to turn the page on the suffering and death of Good Friday, Easter arrives.

Quietly. In whispers and small gestures that can seem fanciful and futile amid the relentless onslaught of torture and death we are living with today.

Easter comes and, once again, we are asked to open our eyes to what is lasting and true. To see past the bluster and the pretense of worldly power — which changes with the political winds — and recognize the power that endures.

The power of love and the affirmation of life.

All of it.

That’s what Easter is about.

When the Romans crucified Jesus, they took him to a hilltop, alongside a busy road outside Jerusalem. It was akin to a billboard advertisement for Roman power that the Passover crowds flowing in and out of the city couldn’t miss. The message was crystal-clear: Stand in our way, and this will happen to you.

“Shock and awe” is still the stock-in-trade of the empire’s power.

From Syria to Somalia. From Baghdad to Bucha. From Kabul to Kyiv. The power to dominate and subdue is on full display and stakes its claim on our lives.

Easter changes all that, if you have the eyes to see it.

A few weeks ago, two young Afghan women our congregation is sponsoring locally — through Bethany Christian Services, in partnership with Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services — arrived in New Holland. None of us was sure what to expect. How would we communicate? We searched frantically for a translation app for Pashto and Dari, the dominant languages of Afghanistan, without much luck.

Turns out the women had worked in the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and both spoke English fluently. An overworked translator from Bethany, grateful for a rare afternoon off, sent along the Afghan meal — a remarkable dish of rice, raisins and spices — she’d prepared to welcome the women to their new home in America. We — our welcome committee, the Bethany case manager and two young women from the other side of the world — sat around one of the large tables in our church fellowship hall to eat.

Two small drops in a sea of uncertainty, the Afghan women looked around at their new surroundings, the new faces, and you could see their weariness and vulnerability, trying to take it all in. The case manager rattled off important information. She had a lot of material to cover and not a lot of time to do it. She was stretched impossibly thin.

After four years of neglect, organizations like Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, and their network affiliates across the country, needed to be rebuilt, virtually overnight, to meet this historic humanitarian crisis. Everyone was doing triple duty, going above and beyond.

It was humbling and inspiring to witness.

While we ate, we learned that the women still had family in Afghanistan. They were worried about them. Since they’d both been employed at the U.S. Embassy, they would have put their families at risk had they stayed. So, they left. Neither could say for sure that this would be enough to keep their families safe.

Listening to them tell their stories, I was struck by their courage and poise. What an asset those qualities will be for our community, and what a loss for those who saw those qualities as a threat that needed to be snuffed out.

I don’t know where it came from, but I surprised myself when I said, “You’ve come a long way, and we’re honored to walk this part of your journey with you. We’ll do everything we can to help you get where you need to be.”

They looked at me kind of blankly. So much had happened that day and they were on overload. They smiled politely and nodded.

It was only during Holy Week that I understood what I had been trying to say. It was just a clumsy version of what the angels told the women who were the first to the tomb that first Easter morning. Women at the time were considered unreliable witnesses in a court of law, and women were exactly the ones God chose to proclaim God’s final answer to all the loveless powers of hate and death in the world.

“Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here. He is risen!”

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.