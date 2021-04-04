Easter Sunday is the celebration of the single most important event in history: the bodily Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Everything in the Bible, the basis for faith and every reason for hope rests on this foundational doctrine. In fact, the Apostle Paul writes that if Christ did not rise from the dead, our faith is in vain and is futile (1 Corinthians 15:14).

For centuries, skeptics and unbelievers have tried to refute the Resurrection with several theories, one claiming that Jesus’ tomb was empty because someone stole the body. As early as the day following Jesus’ death on the cross, local religious leaders came before Pilate and said, “Sir, we remember how that impostor said, while he was still alive, ‘After three days I will rise.’ Therefore order the tomb to be made secure until the third day, lest his disciples go and steal him away and tell the people, ‘He has risen from the dead’ ” (Matthew 27:62-64). In response, Pilate ordered the tomb be made secure by sealing the stone and setting a guard of soldiers to keep out any would-be grave robbers.

Despite these extra security measures, when the women went to the tomb a few days later they found the secured stone had been taken away, the tomb was empty and only the linen burial cloths remained. When Simon Peter arrived, “he saw the linen cloths lying there, and the face cloth, which had been on Jesus’ head, not lying with the linen cloths but folded up in a place by itself” (John 20:6-7).

In other words, the grave clothes were found in place and in good order. If thieves had taken the body, would they have left the clothes behind at all? Would they have taken the time to arrange them or fold the face cloth? This seemingly insignificant detail, combined with other verifiable facts, provides evidence that stands in the way of any claims the body was stolen.

The Resurrection did happen, and it happened exactly according to the Scriptures (1 Corinthians 15:3), which sufficiently proves we can trust all God’s Word, including the promise that Jesus is coming again. This promise is clearly made in the testimony of Jesus himself (Matthew 24:30, 26:64; Mark 14:62; Revelation 22:20); the word of the angels at his ascension (Acts 1:11); and the testimony of the Apostle Paul (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17).

Jesus is the risen, reigning Savior who will return in the fullness of time with power and great glory.

The second coming of Christ is a necessary and central truth of the Gospel message. Christ’s first documented coming secured the solution to our sin problem once and for all through his sinless life, death and resurrection. His second coming will bring about the final judgment, the resurrection of our bodies, and life everlasting in his presence. Christ’s triumphant return in glory at the end of the age gives us the confidence of his victory over death and then our salvation from sin. On that day, we will be given a glorified, resurrected body that is pure, immortal, and incorruptible (I Corinthians 15:35-49).

The second coming of Christ not only gives us hope for our future, but it also has implications for how we think and live our lives today. For one, the Apostle Paul clearly states we are to “live self-controlled, upright, and godly lives in the present age, waiting for our blessed hope, the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:12-13).

The call of Scripture is to be hopeful and vigilant in obedience to God so we will be ready when he comes.

Whatever disappointments, trials, sufferings and unanswered questions we face today, we can know they are temporary. Scripture likens our life to a mist that appears for a little while and then we are gone. But we are headed toward a glorious conclusion when God will raise us out of this broken world into an eternity where sin and suffering will be no more (1 Corinthians 15:52; Revelation 21:4).

May Easter 2021 be a celebration of our glorious hope founded and anchored in the reality of the Resurrection and coming return of our living Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.