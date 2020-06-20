I am writing to commemorate my 10 years in the United States, at a time when the U.S. government is turning its back on millions of refugees. I hope the story of my decade in Lancaster will inspire you to stand with all refugees, so they can succeed and contribute to this community.

My journey to Lancaster began in 2010, as a young refugee boy with illiterate parents and three siblings. My family was forced out of Bhutan, where Nepali people faced torture, rape, immolation, drownings and life imprisonment. Our land and possessions were seized. We escaped in the middle of the night to avoid being killed. After 17 years in a refugee camp, we joined the lucky 1% of 59 million refugees around the world eligible to resettle in the U.S. I remember the complicated processes, years of background checks, health updates and uncertainty before finally arriving in Lancaster.

Here, we faced new obstacles but were hopeful. I struggled at first, but learned English quickly. I challenged myself during two years at McCaskey, taking rigorous classes and staying after school daily to work on projects. I was active in extracurricular activities, held officer positions in the Asian Cultural and Red Cross clubs, and was inducted into the National Honor Society.

But my achievements meant little because I soon realized other refugees were struggling. That community needed help, and even though I was becoming a community resource, I couldn’t do it alone.

To address these needs, I needed help. Lancaster has many people who jumped at this opportunity. My friend Rick Jackson helped me create an English as a second language project that would eventually become my educational mentoring nonprofit. He connected me to churches, nonprofits and friends who created a support system.

People like Ruth and Allen Morehead opened their hearts and home to a stranger, supported and guided me, and accepted me like their own child. Organizations that support refugees and immigrants — such as Church World Service Lancaster, the Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13, the Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon, and Citizens for Immigration Refugee Action Committee — made my future endeavors a reality.

Heading off to college was the scariest step yet. My first-year adviser at Elizabethtown College, Ann Marie Potter, was my desperately needed support system. She became my best friend, encouraging me when I felt like giving up. I was the first in my family to attend a U.S. college, starting after only two years in Lancaster. The community that had surrounded me since I arrived played a huge role in my achievement.

After I graduated from Elizabethtown, I expanded the ESL project I had started with Jackson into a registered nonprofit: Act for Humanity. Together with college volunteers, we’ve helped hundreds of refugees navigate their educational paths. Act for Humanity is partial owner of my social enterprise, the Nepali Spice Company. We empower women in Nepal, who harvest and package spices, and Nepali refugees in Lancaster to seek educational opportunities otherwise closed to them.

When COVID-19 struck Lancaster, I organized a group of former Bhutanese refugees to provide crucial information and tips for preventing viral spread in our communities. We’ve distributed important supplies, including masks, hand sanitizers and groceries, to over a hundred individuals. Recently, Church World Service Lancaster recognized me as “Refugee Community Leader” for 2020. It feels good to be honored by the organization that resettled me and my family in Lancaster 10 years ago.

I’m not the exception. Many refugees accomplish incredible things, given the opportunity. Like me, they want nothing more than to contribute to the place that gave them so much.

Today, I am celebrating my 10th World Refugee Day as a Lancaster resident and proud citizen of the United States.

I am thankful to everyone who supported me with compassion throughout my journey. Celebrating my life in this land of freedom and opportunity is a privilege beyond my imagination. Unfortunately, many people like me will never have that chance due to new federal policies making it more difficult for refugees to resettle in this welcoming county.

Since 2017, there has been an 80% drop in refugees admitted into the U.S., shutting the door on millions like me who work daily to make Lancaster a better community. I urge you to talk to your elected officials, neighbors and friends and ask them to continue the long history of Lancaster and the U.S. welcoming those searching for safety and freedom.

Bhim Thapaliya, a former refugee who graduated from Elizabethtown College with a biology degree, is now an entrepreneur, advocate and community organizer for refugee and immigrant communities.