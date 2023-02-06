Have you ever felt that your loved ones in health care facilities receive better care when you are around? You may be right!

When we take a parent or grandparent to a hospital or nursing home, we assume they will receive the best care available, but that is not necessarily always the case.

The attention they receive may vary depending on the staff members on duty that day, so it is important that a friend or relative be present as often as possible.

With a growing share of the population in the hands of health care professionals due to age or illness, we owe it to our loved ones to be vigilant. So here are a few tips to help ensure that they receive the best care possible.

— Get to know the members of the team on their floor, from the doctors and nurses to the support staff.

— Ask questions and don’t be afraid to get answers or a second opinion. Don’t be intimidated by the bureaucracy. It is your mom or dad, wife or husband, grandma or grandpa we are talking about, so put your foot down if necessary!

— Read their chart regularly and pay attention to the medications prescribed, so that you can be sure they are receiving the appropriate care or treatment.

— Educate yourself about the various treatments that are available. With reputable online resources at your fingertips, ignorance is a luxury few of us can afford when the health and safety of a loved one is at stake.

— Remember that the squeaky wheel gets the oil. Silence avails you nothing where life and limb are concerned, so speak up if you feel the diagnosis is wrong or if the treatment seemingly does not match the symptoms.

— Last but not least, be present. In facilities where health care providers are understaffed, overworked or underpaid, a friendly, familiar face on the floor can help to ensure that your loved ones do not fall between the cracks.

If the medical staff does not know your name or your face by the end of their shift, you are probably not there often or long enough.

Spend the night by their bedside if necessary, so that the staff knows your loved one is not alone. And ask that your loved ones do the same for you. The life you help to save may be your own.

Ricardo Richards teaches sociology, American government and international relations at Maryville University. He is a part-time Lancaster County resident.