Caring for aging parents amid a pandemic

“I wish I could give you a hug.’’

Me too, Mom, I told her. Me too.

I looked up at the second-floor balcony of my parents’ Homestead Village apartment late in the afternoon of March 21, my dad turning his walker back through open patio doors into the warmth of the living room and the kindness of his caregivers.

Mom lingered outside; it was 4:30 and the nightgown she’d worn all day was peeking out from under her coat.

I stood near my car in the parking lot below, still looking up at them. “I love you,’’ I yelled. Mom cried through a smile. I felt sick to my stomach.

This is as physically close as we dare get in the new age of COVID-19.

Just a week earlier, March 13, I stopped by my parents’ apartment on the way home from work. We chatted at the dining room table, and I gave them a new canister of Clorox disinfecting wipes. I wouldn’t allow myself to hug them, or hold their hands. I felt fine, but I did not want to risk compromising their health.

That visit remains a lost moment that I fear I will regret the rest of my life.

The next day Mom called as I was en route back to their apartment with groceries. Drop the bags at the lobby door, she told me. No visitors.

I knew it was coming. Yet I was startled. Relieved. Scared. Grateful to the commonwealth and my parents’ retirement community for their vigilance in working to help stop the spread of a disease we are only beginning to understand.

Still, the signs were jarring:

“STOP.’’

“ALERT!”

“The PA Department of Health mandated a NO VISITOR policy in nursing facilities (including the apartment building) except in instances of end-of-life events that require visitation from immediate family members, friends, and religious leaders,’’ read the notice taped to the glass door. “Until these restrictions are rescinded, visitation cannot be permitted.’’

I hate being told I can’t see my parents. Because I understand why that must be, the torment is compounded. Worry eats at my insides, and while phone calls and balcony visits must suffice, they don’t come close to the human connection that Mom, Dad and all of us need.

Dad celebrates his 90th birthday May 1; Mom turns 88 on July 4. The retired minister (Dad) and registered nurse (Mom) have devoted their lifetimes to the spiritual and physical health of others. Now our focus is on their well-being. Between the two of them, they have more than a half dozen of what we have come to know as “underlying conditions.’’

Last Sunday, an ambulance took Dad to Lancaster General Hospital. A stroke. He was there until Thursday, when he was transferred back to Homestead and skilled care. There he will convalesce. Even Mom and Dad, who will celebrate 64 years of marriage June 2, are now separated in the name of health with only, but at least, the promise of FaceTime visits.

Our family was not at his hospital bedside. No visitors. Neither will we be with him in skilled care. No visitors.

We remain dependent upon conversations my brother has with Dad’s nurses, angels among front-line medical professionals whom we rely on not only to provide his care, but also to ease our anxiety. I cannot overstate the importance of what they do and how they do it; what they say, and how they say it. We expect too much of them, especially in these times. Still, these health care workers do not disappoint.

I think a lot now about the lives of my parents. They continue to be there for me, my siblings and our kids, at everyone’s side to share in the joys of the great days and to navigate through the roughest ones.

I can’t help but grieve the fact that we are not holding their hands now when they have always been there to reach out for ours. We tell them how much we love them, how much we are with them even though we can’t get close.

I hope it is enough. It must be enough, for me, my siblings and families everywhere who are living these circumstances day in and day out. Love, science and prayers will see us through. They must.

Since our first balcony visit, a white tent was briefly erected at the main entrance to Mom and Dad’s apartment building. It signaled new procedures to screen staff members and other health care professionals.

My folks, however, seemed indifferent to the COVID-19 induced activity that is now the centerpiece of their apartment view. They, instead, have pointed to the nearby daffodils and tulips pushing through the ground.

And look up, Mom said, at the beautiful budding trees.

Yes, Mom, I see them.

Barbara Hough Huesken is LNP|LancasterOnline Community liaison. Contact her at bhuesken@lnpnews.com,