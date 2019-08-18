I appreciate the effort of LNP in helping to highlight the voices of Lancaster Hispanics after the Aug. 3 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 22 people in El Paso, Texas.
Now I want to add my voice as a Latina resident of Lancaster city of three decades.
The aftermath of the El Paso massacre — a horrific act by a shooter apparently intent on eliminating the Hispanic population — leaves me and other Latinos and Latinas upset, fearful and increasingly alert regarding more attacks on our ethnic kind.
I was sad to read the words of Cielo Dejesus, a 19-year-old quoted by LNP staff writer Junior Gonzalez in an Aug. 9 article related to the shooting. “I know it’s a shame to say, but this has been happening my whole life. I feel numb to it. It’s pretty normal,” Dejesus said. “I just kept scrolling.”
This normalization of violence is not a normal way to live. I refuse to live in fear, because I have my faith, and my community that surrounds me is my safety.
I lived in Colombia, South America, for seven years, during that country’s cruel decadeslong civil war. My fellow Mennonite Central Committee service workers and I learned to depend on the safety the people around us offered. No need for gun protection, just faith and wisdom as we walked the big busy streets in Bogotá, Colombia. This is the same mindset I practice when I am walking on the streets of New York City and even Lancaster — staying always alert to my surroundings.
My home is in Lancaster city, and I am here to stay. Indeed, whether they live in Lancaster County, elsewhere in Pennsylvania or in the United States for that matter, Latinos are not going anywhere. We are here to stay.
As a Puerto Rican and therefore a U.S. citizen, I have the right to make this place my home; so, too, do my fellow Puerto Ricans. Our homes are not just in Pennsylvania, but in states including New Jersey, New York, Florida and Texas. Unfortunately, these are among the states where racial violence — physical and verbal — is directed at Latinos.
Facing rejection from those who dislike that we’re here is not new to the Latino population. We are slowly breaking down the fences of prejudiced attitudes just by being good neighbors, creating great friendships across all races, and even celebrating interracial marriages.
Nevertheless, the walls of racism seem more concrete, and visually much more systematic. The language and actions of supporters of white supremacy traumatize our souls as Hispanics in this country. Just think how the children of El Paso felt as they returned to school last week.
Sadly, some of this hate comes from the mouth, mind and soul of our president. The conduct of a national elected leader is to be exemplary, but with President Donald Trump, moral leadership seems to go down the drain. He flings his words carelessly (describing immigration as an “invasion,” for example), not worrying that they might spawn destruction. As a white man in power, he does this because he can. This is an example of the misuse of power and privilege, and it encourages other white Americans who believe his misguided narrative of omnipotence.
We cannot afford to underestimate the power of our words. Trump wields that power when he speaks into a microphone and when he tweets. His careless language has given license to white supremacists in our society to openly disregard and diminish respect for all people of color in this country.
As a result, Latinos are on the defensive, concerned that the president has awakened the sleeping giant that is white supremacy, which has been lying in wait for years. White supremacy does not just encourage racism but racial and ethnic violence toward all who are not white.
Nevertheless, I’ll say this again: Hispanics are here to stay. We care for our city, state and country. We love this place. We will continue to work and raise our children here. Our desire is to build community together, with newly arrived immigrants and those who immigrated before.
Latinos are waking up, too — to the political power of our vote, and how it might make a difference. Never underestimate the power of an awakened political consciousness of our Latino community. We are inspired by the recent demonstrations in the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico. And we pray: “God make us an instrument of your justice.”
Elizabeth Soto Albrecht was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. An ordained Mennonite minister, she has been a professor of practice at Lancaster Theological Seminary and a hospital chaplain/interpreter. She recently completed 14 months serving as a consultant with Mennonite Disaster Service’s relief effort in Puerto Rico.