From the time of Jesus, people have been “canceling” each other. When the Pharisees had a chance to assemble a crowd and direct that crowd against Jesus, they took it and, in a sense, canceled Jesus.

The term “cancel culture” can seem vague or confusing, and it is. There is not a firm definition of this term, but Sigal Ben-Porath, a professor of education, political science and philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania, proposed this definition of cancel culture: “When we talk about canceling a person, I think what we’re talking about is the act of removing them from a position of prominence because of their views, a statement that they make, or ideas that they stand for.”

Thus, canceling people involves removing them from their positions and restricting them from speaking their minds because of something they said, did or because of their views on a topic.

In a society where media are so influential, people have become quick to “cancel” people around them. However, free speech is a fundamental right in the U.S. Constitution — one that should not be limited by media censorship but rather by self-government.

Recently, freedom of speech has been attacked by cancel culture at a rate that threatens people’s right to speak according to their consciences.

“I think the problem with canceling is that it has no gradation,” Ben-Porath explained. “Sometimes people do deserve to get a response for something terrible that they said, whether it was serious or jokingly, but oftentimes the punishment that we see is unrelated to what happened and is way too severe.”

There are times when punishment is justified, but the punishment should be related to the offense, or have a similar level of severity.

An example of an unjustified “cancel culture” punishment occurred in 2013 when Phil Robertson, of A&E’s popular show “Duck Dynasty,” was suspended by A&E for allegedly homophobic comments during an interview.

In the interview, Robertson said, “Don’t be deceived. Neither the adulterers, the idolaters, the male prostitutes, the homosexual offenders, the greedy, the drunkards, the slanderers, the swindlers — they won’t inherit the kingdom of God.”

This statement is almost a direct quote of 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 and is believed to be biblical truth. Unfortunately, in my view, fewer people see it as true and instead see it as offensive. In response, they look to shut down the person who offended them.

“Cancel culture” has been shutting people down or removing them from platforms for their views or stances, further endangering Americans’ right to free speech.

Twitter, for example, permanently banned former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson when he posted a series of tweets with results of an Israeli study that showed that natural immunity to COVID-19 proved more efficient than vaccines. (After a lawsuit, Berenson’s account was reactivated by Twitter this summer.)

I believe that Twitter is the kind of platform to share information, so when users of platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are being banned for the content they posted with no more than a message essentially saying their post has run afoul of the platform’s terms of service, then Americans are losing their right to free speech.

Social media should be places where people can speak their minds, engage in conversation with others or share helpful information.

Are there things that should not be posted on social media? Absolutely. People need to govern what they say on social media, but failing to do so does not constitute grounds for anyone to be shut down.

Freedom of speech is a fundamental right that should be protected by people exercising self-government. Freedom of speech is a gift, one that people in many countries do not have, and it should not be abused. Freedom of speech should not mean that people carelessly say whatever they want, wherever they want — they should govern themselves responsibly.

Some may argue that hate speech is the root of all this censorship. While hate speech is not right in any regard, it is not justification for cancel culture. People like Berenson, Robertson and many more have fallen victim to cancel culture, and have been punished in unjustified ways.

Hate speech is not acceptable, but the answer is not censorship. Rather, it is self-government based on God’s word.

At the center of the free speech debate, there is an important change that needs to occur. More than changes to company policies, new forms of social media or a change in the law, the hearts of people need to change. God gives everyone a tongue to speak and a mind to think, but both are delicate tools. When the mind, heart and tongue are guided by the Holy Spirit, it will be easier to communicate with one another and speak our minds freely.

Jayden Yon is in the 11th grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.