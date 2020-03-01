It’s going to be a rough year.
Wait, check that. Too much of an understatement. It’s going to be a bruising year — a knock-down, drag-out, Ali-Frazier, clear-the-benches, lose-some-teeth kind of year.
It’s a presidential election year in America.
Donald J. Trump, the name-calling, cyberbullying, revenge-seeking real estate guy from Queens, New York, is seeking reelection. He’ll go up against someone, maybe a fist-waving socialist-revolutionary type like Bernie Sanders, from an angst-ridden Democratic Party whose House majority has already led to Trump’s impeachment.
Meanwhile, the Russians are reportedly interfering again, Facebook has vowed to let misinformation flow, cable news ratings are soaring, and the talk-radio guy who has spouted some of the most incendiary rhetoric of our lives was just handed the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
No hopey-changey stuff these days.
It’s a big mud pit, by the way. The rest of us can expect to get pulled in.
Our public discourse will be marred by epithets, logical fallacies, outright lies, conspiracy theories and probably even some death threats. Yeah, death threats are pretty common today against politicians and others who enter the fray. At some political event someplace, somebody is probably going to be elbowed in the face again, at the very least (as at one 2016 Trump rally).
We’ll hear about, might even find ourselves accused of being fascists, snowflakes, cult members or morons in MAGA hats. Nowadays you’re un-American if you don’t support the president, and you’re inhumane if you do. (Full disclosure: I’m un-American by this standard, but at least I have my humanity.)
Let’s clear the air about something here: Politics isn’t the problem. In fact, politics is important stuff that we should discuss, because government policy affects everything from our environment to our economy to our education system. No, the problem is us — how we handle our politics.
And let’s be clear about something else: Trump didn’t cause the problem. He exploited and amplified it. Over the past couple of decades, talk radio, cable news and social media helped lay the groundwork for the problem, and we played along.
Let’s not pretend the mud pit is only for the right; the left is in it, too. There’s a school of thought on the left that you must fight fire with fire, and now we have liberal bad guys like Bernie Bros, and the Democratic presidential debates are slugfests. Of course, you have to prove you have the mettle to take on Trump.
Can the rest of us stay above the fray? Can we avoid repeating cheap and thoughtless talking points that are intended to dig into our psyches? Can we think a little harder, keep an open mind, listen to each other, empathize, watch our tone, resist our tribe? Be better?
How many of us have already lost friends, or lost sleep, or even lost business, because of political spats? Have you heard the stories about people being booted from restaurants? Entering therapy? People ending dates, relationships, even marriages?
How many of us have started typing a social media post and then paused, thought about it and then decided it just wasn't worth it?
“Maybe just stick to posting heavy metal songs and British humor/comedies,” advised the daughter of one of my friends on his Facebook page recently.
Yeah, maybe.
I have an essay coming out this spring in an anthology titled Ink, published by Lancaster-based Hippocampus Books, which recounts the biggest mistake I made in a 15-year journalism career. The anthology is a collection of essays about journalism, and mine is titled “My Fake News Story,” an ironic title, because of course I never intended to write fake news. But the point is just that —\!q I never intended it, and people who buy into derogatory labels like fake news are in fact misunderstanding the people who deliver our news.
So much misunderstanding today.
Is there any cause for hope? It’s hard to see it some days — most days? — but we are a resilient nation.
We were founded after a real, seven-year-plus Revolutionary War, not the metaphorical type Sanders envisions. Later we fought a bloody four-year Civil War. And a century after that we endured a divisive Vietnam War as the civil rights movement took hold. And we emerged from all of it intact.
Today, there are regular calls from editorialists and academics and think-tank types for civility in public discourse. There are also organized efforts to improve civility in public discourse, such as the Civility Center at the University of Akron.
So far it seems most of these pleas fall on deaf ears — but at least folks are trying.
Richard Fellinger is an author, former journalist and writing fellow at Elizabethtown College’s Writing Wing.