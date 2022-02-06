Have you ever been so overcome with anger that you fight the urge to start destroying things?

If you have, you can be sure you’re not alone. The stress of the pandemic has brought a lot of us to a breaking point, mentally and emotionally.

Fortunately, there’s a place we can go to safely destroy some stuff and blow off a little steam.

It’s called a rage room.

Rage rooms give customers a chance to release anger and stress by demolishing all kinds of breakables: dinnerware, glassware, mirrors, and pottery to name a few.

Nationally, the price of a rage room costs anywhere from $30 to $200, depending on how long you want to be there and how much stuff you want to destroy.

The nearest one is Breakdown Rage Room in Hanover, York County. It has a $30 starter package, which will get you 15 minutes to demolish 30 items. They provide baseball bats, hockey sticks and golf clubs — and lots of protective gear.

There aren’t many rage rooms in the U.S, though. Estimates suggest there are only about 60 total.

People may ask whether these rage rooms are safe — not physically, but mentally. Are these rage rooms good for our mental health? Especially for people who already struggle with anger management issues?

The answer depends on who you’re asking.

There are conflicting opinions about whether rage rooms help people express their anger in a safe setting — or whether they just promote aggressive outbursts.

Some therapists worry these rooms will cause their patients to start acting out in unhealthy ways.

“I don’t know of any therapist who would actually prescribe going to the rage room as a form of therapy,” Kevin Bennett, a psychologist and professor of psychology at Pennsylvania State University, told The Associated Press last year.

Bennett added that if a person already has a tendency toward violent behaviors, then sending them to rage rooms may be unhealthy and counterproductive. He compared it to a person with a gambling addiction walking into a casino.

Others, however, say these rooms provide a safe, controlled outlet to help them express volatile emotions. Rage rooms allow them to vent some frustrations without taking it out on others.

Yashica Budde, a marriage and family therapist, told The Associated Press that rage rooms can help patients develop coping mechanisms for their anger and frustration. Typically, Budde advocates that patients pursue things like yoga and meditation. But she wanted to give people another alternative, too, so she created a rage room in California.

Budde sees her rooms as “valuable therapy,” and so do some other therapists, because they started sending their patients to her for smash therapy.

One client said she was surprised by the anger she experienced during her session, as she considers herself to be calm and peaceful. She admitted that she cried in the middle of her “cathartic” 20-minute session.

So, rage rooms seem to be one possible alternative for folks who are stressed out by the ongoing pandemic and want to release some anger.

Kendall Dering is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.