Japan has in recent times suffered many natural disasters — the 1995 Great Hanshin earthquake, the 2011 earthquake and subsequent tsunami along the northeastern coast and the 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes. The country confronted the challenges of overcoming the physical and emotional fallout caused by these catastrophes.

Since then, the Japanese people have moved forward by uniting, rebuilding and preparing for the future.

To help with these goals, Japan competed and won the right to host the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The Japanese people enthusiastically planned for the success of the events. Many venues were readied for athletes, but Japan had to face yet another challenge.

This time, it was not an earthquake or other natural disaster, but a pandemic.

Consequently, the Olympics were postponed for a year.

But, finally, the Summer Games arrived.

Leading up to the recent opening ceremonies, there were still many hurdles to overcome — limiting the spectators, caring for the athletes and quarantining international visitors were among the most pressing.

These modifications have provided the opportunity to reevaluate the significance of the Olympics in a new era.

A criticism of recent Olympics is that super-sized ceremonies have become an inseparable part of the event. In fact, spectators’ attention is divided equally between the visual appeal of the opening and closing ceremonies and the athletic competitions themselves.

Accordingly, the host country attempts to create unforgettable performances by allocating a large share of the budget to these ceremonies.

These Tokyo Olympics, however, aimed to reduce the budget for the opening and closing ceremonies and focus instead on the actual competition of the athletes, their accomplishments and the friendship athletes foster among nations.

In other words, the Summer Olympics in Japan ultimately aim to return to the fundamental principles of Olympism.

The first Olympics were held in Greece to honor Zeus in 776 B.C., but the modern Olympics (established by Pierre de Coubertin in 1896) understood the games as more than athletic competition

“The important thing in the Olympic Games,” de Coubertin said, “is not winning but taking part. Just as in life, the aim is not to conquer but to struggle well.”

The current Summer Olympics are guided by this idea. These games seek to create a way of life based on the joy of effort, social responsibility and respect for universal fundamental ethical principles.

These games also encourage the positive development of humankind. They require mutual understanding, with a spirit of friendship, solidarity, and fair play.

To achieve such lofty goals, the games foster principles of good governance and discourage discrimination on the grounds of race, religion, politics, gender or otherwise.

With these goals in mind, the games strive to comply with the Olympic Charter (the codification of the fundamental principles of Olympism) and the rules and bylaws adopted by the International Olympic Committee.

These principles emphasize the importance of the athletic events in the light of promoting mutual respect and understanding. In other words, they characterize the philosophy of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The modern climate, however, reveals that many countries presently are experiencing a new nationalism that counters the philosophy of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Prejudice, discrimination and even cruelty have replaced these principles. Recent violence toward Asians and Asian Americans is only one example.

Such ideas are sometimes fueled by misinformation about the pandemic. Intolerance of people who are ethnically, racially, or sexually different is on the rise.

Developed countries, therefore, are more focused on a domestic agenda despite the dire need for medical and financial assistance in developing countries.

By reanimating the fundamental concept of Olympism, these Summer Olympic Games in Japan can play a significant role in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion — philosophies that are needed more than ever.

The games are significant not only for Japan, but also for the global community. They are viewed as a symbol of renewal and moving forward from past and present adversities — most recently COVID-19 and the problems the pandemic has created.

The games may take place in Japan, but the effects echo throughout the world. Focusing primarily on the original principles of Olympism, the Summer Games in Japan hope to inspire people to recognize and reconfirm the importance of mutual respect, harmonious existence and tolerance.

In other words, “not to conquer but to struggle well.”

Ken-Ichi Miura is director and senior teaching professor of the Japanese Language Program at Franklin & Marshall College.