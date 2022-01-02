Students of public administration have long debated the best way to hold public officials responsible and accountable. Is it the assortment of external checks provided by the U.S. Constitution — separation of powers, checks and balances, federalism, elections — or the internal checks of officeholders, such as professionalism, ethics and respect for the rule of law?

I want to apply this debate between external and internal checks to the constitutional crisis of Watergate, and then examine how the framework pertains to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In both crises, external and internal checks were missing. Yet to be determined is whether sufficient safeguards are in place to prevent the next crisis, which could arise as soon as 2024.

Nixon and Watergate

The Watergate scandal involved efforts by President Richard Nixon and his administration to not only rig the 1972 presidential election in favor of the president’s reelection, but also reward political friends and intimidate Nixon opponents.

Operating within the White House, a so-called “plumbers unit” conducted illegal surveillance, wiretapping, burglary and other measures on behalf of the president to disrupt the anti-Vietnam War movement. They broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate office complex in June 1972 to discredit Democratic officials and candidates. Laundered political contributions to the Nixon campaign financed the operations.

Nixon and his closest aides were personally involved in interfering with official investigations of Watergate crimes by lying, encouraging others to lie, paying hush money and promising pardons to supporters who protected the president.

Watergate is often held up as an example of how our constitutional system worked. Congressional oversight investigations, the federal courts, the news media and the impeachment process revealed presidential wrongdoing and forced Nixon to resign. More than 40 members of the Nixon administration and campaign, including two Cabinet members, went to prison.

On the other hand, it is doubtful external checks on the president would have succeeded had not courageous individuals stepped forward: The Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who uncovered the “White House horrors”; U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin, who chaired the Senate Watergate Committee that discovered a taping system inside the Oval Office; special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who pursued the tapes in court until Nixon fired him; Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General Bill Ruckelshaus in October 1973; and Cox’s replacement, Leon Jaworski, who obtained a unanimous verdict from the Supreme Court that Nixon had to release the tapes containing evidence that he was actively involved in obstructing justice.

Had they and many others not acted out of principle and professional responsibility — the internal checks — Nixon would not have been held accountable.

Trump’s actions

Nearly 50 years later, another U.S. president attempted to secure reelection by unconstitutional means.

When Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden emerged victorious after several days of ballot-counting in November 2020, President Donald Trump refused to concede, claiming election fraud.

Subsequently, his lawyers filed numerous lawsuits in attempts to overturn the results. No systematic fraud was discovered in any state, and Trump lost all of his legal challenges.

At the same time, “stop the steal” rallies were held in Washington, D.C., and various state capitals. The rallies featured ultranationalist groups such as the Three Percenters and Proud Boys, encouraged by Trump on Sept. 29, 2020, to “stand back and stand by.”

For his part, Trump promoted the Big Lie that he actually won the election. On Jan. 2, 2021, Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (a Republican), asking him whether he could “find” 11,780 votes that would make Trump the winner there. And Trump rid his administration of officials who affirmed his defeat, including Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

As election results were validated in the states, attention turned to the day when Congress would affirm the official electoral vote count. On Dec. 19, 2020, Trump told his followers in a tweet to attend a protest rally near the White House on Jan. 6, stating, “Be there, will be wild!”

Law enforcement agencies were aware of the potential for violence but held back. Defense Department officials were reluctant to present a show of force around the U.S. Capitol, as they had during the Black Lives Matter protests that summer. They said they didn’t want to invite armed clashes with pro-Trump protesters, which the president might cite as a pretext for declaring martial law.

Trump advisers developed legal and political scenarios whereby Vice President Mike Pence could invalidate the electoral vote count. To implement the plan, a “command center” of Trump advisers, including political agitator Steve Bannon and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, gathered at the Willard Hotel. Trump leaned hard on Pence, but Pence refused to go along with the scheme. Trump called the Willard war room the night of Jan. 5.

The Jan. 6 insurrection began with 10,000 or more Trump supporters, some wearing military gear, flocking to Washington. In his speech at noon near the White House, Trump appealed again to Pence to overturn the electoral vote count. He told the crowd, “We are going to the Capitol ... (to) try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”

Trump also stated, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Trump supporters began their assault on the Capitol building around 1 p.m., as the vote count began in the House chamber. Members of law enforcement were overwhelmed, and the scene turned into a riot. The building was breached around 2 p.m. Protesters desecrated both legislative chambers and many Congressional offices. Dozens were injured and five people died on that day or shortly thereafter.

From the White House, President Trump watched the assault unfold. Numerous phone calls and electronic messages from members of Congress attempted to reach the president. Trump issued several tweets but did not appear on camera until 4:17 p.m., appealing to the rioters to go home and adding “We love you. You’re very special.”

Around the same time as the president’s video message, Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller gave the Army approval to deploy the National Guard to the Capitol, more than two hours after the initial requests were made. By 8 p.m., the Capitol was secured.

Overnight, Congress finished the vote count and confirmed Biden as the next president, although 147 Republican members of Congress objected to certifying Arizona’s and/or Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.

Checks on Trump

The Jan. 6 insurrection reflected a battle among external and internal checks on President Trump’s efforts to subvert the presidential election.

On the one hand, Trump enforced allegiance among his aides in the White House and inserted loyalists in the top ranks of federal law enforcement. Republicans in Congress and some GOP-controlled state legislatures put partisan loyalty first in supporting Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

Conservative websites, cable news and social media amplified the false claims of election fraud and mobilized Trump supporters to attend rallies.

On the other hand, voters applied the ultimate check by denying Trump a second term and giving Democrats control of the Senate. The courts certified that the 2020 elections were conducted fairly. House leaders moved immediately to impeach Trump. Although their efforts ultimately failed to earn a conviction in the Senate, a historic number of members of the president’s party voted to convict.

For all that, Trump’s campaign to subvert the election might have succeeded if not for the brave actions of a few principled individuals.

Election officials at state and local levels withstood tremendous pressure as they counted and audited votes. Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger not only said no to Trump, but recorded the conversation.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was removed from her House Republican leadership position for opposing Trump.

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman and other heroic defenders of the Capitol prevented what might have been the taking of hostages, including the vice president.

Speaking of the vice president, Pence may well have forfeited his chances of becoming president by upholding the rule of law on Jan. 6.

Where we stand

Today, the Justice Department, under a Democratic administration, is prosecuting hundreds of protesters for entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 and committing acts of terror and assault.

U.S. House Democrats established a special investigatory committee that includes Cheney. Neither the committee nor the Justice Department has received cooperation from the higher-ups who are believed to have helped to coordinate that insurrection.

Bannon has been charged with contempt of Congress. The House select committee is considering whether to ask the Justice Department to prosecute Trump for obstruction of Congress.

To conclude on a distressing note, the state of external and internal checks on government is worse off than it was five years ago. Anti-corruption measures are weaker. There is greater willingness to disregard the ethics laws that remain in place. Partisan advantage in government and the media appear to override values of fairness, expertise and rule of law. Politics is flooded with special interest money.

Republican intransigence, Senate rules and Democratic caution are blocking measures, such as the Freedom to Vote Act, that would increase transparency and democracy in the electoral process.

Republican recapture of the House in the 2022 mid-term elections would almost certainly mean the end of the congressional Jan. 6 inquiry.

Republicans in Congress and the some states have been hard at work restricting access to the vote and empowering partisan executives and state legislatures to potentially override the results of presidential elections.

Most disturbingly, domestic terrorism and election-related violence have not subsided. And there is no assurance that the Jan. 6 coup-plotters will be brought to justice.

The plotter-in-chief is still at large, planning another run for the presidency in 2024.

E. Fletcher McClellan, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at Elizabethtown College. Twitter: @mcclelef