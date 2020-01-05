Last November, after new evidence of innocence and a swell of bipartisan support from lawmakers, celebrities and citizens, Rodney Reed’s execution was stayed just days before he was scheduled to die, and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals sent his case for further review.

Reed has spent more than 20 years on death row, and his case serves as a reminder of how the death penalty has yet to be abolished in the United States.

I find myself struggling to decide which flawed, broken part of the death penalty to focus on in this piece. Should I discuss the lack of evidence that capital punishment deters crime? The number of people on death row who were later found innocent? What about the inextricable link between the death penalty and our country’s history of racial violence and lynching? Or the psychological torture in the process of dehumanization of the prisoners, a process that is inherent to death row? Do I mention how the most common method of execution, lethal injection, is far from painless and humane?

The fact of the matter is capital punishment is one of the most serious violations of human rights. In the words of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr., “Even the vilest criminal remains a human being possessed of common human dignity.”

We have buried our emotions and respect for the humanity of others beneath a bureaucratic process designed to extract revenge and kill people as efficiently and cleanly as possible. Under such a system, we all become victims.

It is high time we address the death penalty and all of its flaws: the inhumanness, unfairness, the ties to racial injustice, the lack of effectiveness. It’s time to call the death penalty what it is: state-sanctioned murder. It’s time we acknowledge the system as broken and make efforts to remove the last vestiges of barbarianism from our legal system.

Reed’s case gives me some amount of hope for the future. I hope that the bipartisan support to stay his execution and exonerate him is a sign of a changing consciousness, a sign that we are moving toward the abolishment of this cruel practice.

Samantha Seely is the news editor of The Etownian and a member of the Elizabethtown College Class of 2021.