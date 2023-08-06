On June 27, more than 100 people of all ages braved an afternoon downpour to be a part of the ribbon-cutting festivities for the new Lancaster Public Library at Ewell Plaza.

A joyful community celebration included self-guided tours, family-friendly activities and a special children’s story time.

We had the privilege of leading the effort to build a new downtown public library. We want to highlight what our community has accomplished already, and we wish to share the unique opportunity we have before us.

Lancaster has embraced our new location. During our first month of opening our doors at 151 N. Queen St., 20,018 people visited the library. In this same period, staff members issued 976 library cards to new patrons.

By comparison, only 355 library cards were issued in the same month last year. The state-of-the-art building is fully Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, welcoming, open, and bright — and equipped with 21st-century technology and collections that bring a new level of resources to our community.

The power of a library cannot be underestimated. It is a sanctuary of knowledge, a haven for imagination and a pillar of lifelong learning. It is a place where minds are ignited, ideas are born and dreams take flight. The new Lancaster Public Library, which has been made possible by our community’s incredible support, will embody these ideals.

When we quietly launched our capital campaign in 2021, we set a goal of $10 million. The $10 million would pay for all construction, moving costs and furnishings, and it would add $500,000 to our endowment for future programs, staffing and technology. It was a minimum goal. We wanted and intended to go over this minimum goal to provide for an even larger endowment.

Thanks to the support of Lancaster County’s legislative delegation, the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Lancaster city and our community’s tremendous generosity, we are able to announce that, as of the ribbon-cutting, we have exceeded our minimum goal by raising $10,005,857.

This is by far the largest amount the library has ever raised. We are deeply grateful to the dozens of library lovers who contributed to this amazing amount. They recognized the immense value that a well-equipped library brings to a community, and they demonstrated the profound impact that can be achieved when we come together for a common cause.

Now we have a unique opportunity to do more. And we must.

Lancaster Public Library relies far more heavily on donations than similar libraries nationwide. In a typical year, we raise over 62% of our operating budget through individual contributions and events such as the Big Book Sale that is run by the Friends of Lancaster Public Library.

Public libraries nationally that serve a similar-sized population as Lancaster Public Library have an average yearly budget of well over $5.2 million and receive local government support of $39.40 per capita.

Lancaster Public Library’s annual budget is $1.6 million, and we receive a combined total from the county and local municipalities of just $1.32 per capita.

Public funds from the state and the city were crucial to this project’s success, providing more than one-third of the cost. We extend our thanks to all the elected officials who supported our new building.

But until local governments are willing to increase and maintain annual operating funding for public libraries, Lancaster Public Library must find other ways to provide the essential services every resident deserves.

Our completed building and a 99-year rent-free lease from the Lancaster Parking Authority provide an opportunity to strengthen Lancaster Public Library for decades to come. Additional capital campaign funds we raise from now until the end of this calendar year will go toward the library’s endowment, which will generate operating funds year after year. That means that these new donations will support basic, essential needs to sustain a library like programs, staffing, technology and services that continually enrich our community.

Astronomer Carl Sagan once said, “The health of our civilization, the depth of our awareness about the underpinnings of our culture and our concern for the future can all be tested by how well we support our libraries.”

Our new goal is to raise a total of $10.5 million, or even $11 million. Let’s give Lancaster a healthy future by supporting the transformative role that a library plays in promoting literacy, empowering individuals and fostering a lifelong love of learning.

With the community’s continued support of this beautiful new library, Lancaster’s future will be fabulous!

Lissa Holland is Lancaster Public Library’s executive director. This column was co-authored by Henrietta Heisler, who is owner of Henrietta Heisler Interiors, a member of the library’s board of trustees and chair of the library’s Fabulas Campaign. It was also co-authored by Joshua Schwartz, a partner at Barley Snyder and the current president of Lancaster Public Library’s board of trustees.