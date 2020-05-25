Food is life-sustaining. It not only fuels our bodies, but also brings people together, anchors family traditions, and celebrates the diversity of our cultures. During the COVID-19 crisis, access to fresh, healthy and local food is more important than ever.

For many people in Lancaster County, the food budget is tight. People may be afraid to go out shopping for food, especially if they are at high risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. But at the same time, some families are spending more quality time cooking and eating together. Other people may be finding joy in learning to cook from scratch for the first time or rediscovering old family recipes.

Lancaster is fortunate to have a strong local food system, and this is a good time to remember the value that brings to our community. Local farmers and growers continue to provide safe, affordable and convenient food options throughout this challenging time.

The Central Market Trust is the nonprofit organization that operates Lancaster Central Market (centralmarketlancaster.com), and our mission is to create an environment that supports local businesses and celebrates the best of Lancaster’s fresh food culture. Established in 1730, Lancaster city’s Central Market has always been a place where community members could come for fresh, locally grown and produced, foods. And we are still here.

Farms and food markets are life-sustaining. At Central Market, nearly all of our vendors are still serving customers, either in the building on market days and/or by offering pick-up and delivery.

Commons Food Hub (commonsfoodhub.com) is offering a convenient online shopping portal and city pickup location for groceries from Central Market vendors and other small businesses. Local farms, dairies, bakeries, and small grocery stores like Lemon Street Market are following public health guidelines and creatively finding ways to serve their communities across the county.

Every week, we see the benefits of buying fresh and healthy food straight from farmers, growers and small business owners. Local vendors offer reliable quality. While much of the world has changed, and the supply of goods at grocery stores can be unreliable, our local bakers are still baking their own bread and making their own cookies. Our supply of eggs, meat and poultry is steady. The local farmers are still farming. Delicious greenhouse vegetables are ready for your table as usual, and now lettuce, asparagus, radishes and other spring vegetables are arriving right on schedule.

Vegetables and fruits, whole grains, lean proteins and other fresh foods are essential for health. A healthy diet supports a healthy immune system, increases energy, improves long-term physical health, and even promotes positive mental health.

Fresher produce is higher in nutrients, so it is beneficial to eat fruits and vegetables that are grown as close to home as possible. If you prefer to reduce your exposure to pesticides, it’s also easy to ask questions about how your produce is grown when you buy from a local farmer.

In addition to the health benefits, eating local food has environmental benefits. Products from Lancaster County don’t have to travel far to reach you, reducing the transportation impact on the environment. Many local producers also are committed to sustainable practices in their specific industry — farming, fishing, and raising animals in ways that are less harmful to the environment.

Finally, buying local food supports your local economy. Along with high-quality and delicious food, it is the experience of making a personal connection with a local business owner that brings people back to Central Market and other small, local food shops.

When you buy local, you support your neighbors and their families. We’ve started sharing their stories on our blog so that you can stay connected with the Central Market vendors you know and care about.

Central Market is currently open Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and many businesses offer delivery at your convenience. We will continue to follow the guidance from local public health officials to operate safely. Visit our website or our Facebook page for the latest updates.

Brenda Buescher has been the Chair of the Central Market Trust since 2018.