When President Donald Trump first issued Executive Order 13888 requiring state and local consent to continue refugee resettlement, we agreed with LNP’s Editorial Board that it added a “maddening amount of bureaucracy” and acted as a serious “impediment to resettling refugees” here.
Time and resources — better spent helping refugees integrate into their local communities — instead were spent advocating for a program that has been running smoothly in Lancaster County for more than three decades.
But somewhere along the way, our perspective shifted. What was once seen as a speed bump became an opportunity for outreach, for important conversations and for a reaffirmation of Lancaster County truly being the welcoming place we thought it was.
Mayor Danene Sorace was the first to give consent for the City of Lancaster, where 90% of refugees in the county begin their lives. This was quickly followed by four, mostly Republican, councils of Millersville, Lititz, Ephrata and Elizabethtown, all of which voted unanimously to continue refugee resettlement in their areas.
Here are some highlights from our travels around the county.
— In Elizabethtown, Daniel Tema, a Congolese refugee and all-star soccer player for Elizabethtown High School, spoke passionately about his journey and how he answers the question, “Where are you from?”
His reply: “I am from E-town. It is my home.”
— In Lititz, borough council President Shane Weaver proposed this hypothetical question: “If we don’t accept refugees here, where do we expect them to go?”
And Nancy Leed spoke eloquently about the accomplishments of a Burmese refugee family in Lititz and her admiration of their resilience, stating “they are like my own family.” (Leed was part of the family's welcome team — a small group of committed individuals, usually from a congregation, assigned to mentor a newly arriving refugee family for the first crucial months of resettlement.)
— In Millersville, nearly 20 Millersville-based church members came to speak on behalf of an Eritrean refugee family slated to occupy their parish house within the borough. Their excitement was palpable.
— In Ephrata, a borough councilman said at a meeting last month that Ephrata is a community that is open to anyone who wants to live, work and contribute there.
Inspiring as all this was, this spirit isn’t unique to Lancaster. Across the country, momentum is growing in living up to who we are as a nation — a nation of welcome. What may have felt like a pointless exercise (at best) has instead become an affirmation of the better angels of our nature.
While some state governors have refused to give consent for refugees — much to the chagrin of businesses, churches and residents in those states — there have been messages of hope from unlikely allies. Conservative Utah not only gave consent to continue refugee resettlement, it asked for more refugees.
Last month, Burleigh County, North Dakota, was on the verge of becoming the first county under the executive order to reject refugee resettlement. That is, until some 500 residents, including refugee employers and entrepreneurs, spoke out at a meeting and asked for the opportunity to fill the 30,000 open jobs in Burleigh with more refugees. Burleigh County commissioners voted in favor of giving consent to refugee resettlement.
Kentucky’s new governor, Andy Beshear, has reversed his predecessor’s refusal to consent. The Bluegrass State “has welcomed refugees for well over three decades,” Beshear wrote in a December letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Refugees in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro and other locales have contributed to the workforce and economic development of our state.”
Even here in Lancaster County, residents and civic leaders from townships and boroughs where we don’t expect to resettle refugees have contacted Church World Service to ask how they might pass their own consent resolutions. Even if no refugees are eventually resettled in these places, it meant something for them to join the chorus of welcome.
The Lancaster Chamber has been unequivocal about the importance of continuing to welcome refugees to the area. Pennsylvania’s population would have declined if not for the refugees and immigrants who have made the state their home in the last decade.
As much as we appreciate the economic and cultural richness refugees bring, many of us did not get into this line of work because of economics. We were inspired by Lancaster’s centuries-old tradition of welcome. It is in our shared DNA to welcome strangers, especially those escaping religious, ethnic or political persecution. While we believe Executive Order 13888 is a misguided, flawed and potentially unconstitutional edict, it has provided a significant silver lining: We have learned that welcome is very much alive and well in Lancaster County.
Stephanie Gromek is the development and communications director of Church World Service in Lancaster; her email: sgromek@cwsglobal.org. Sheila Mastropietro is the director of the Lancaster office; her email: smastropietro@cwsglobal.org.