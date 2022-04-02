I have been reading a lot about the shortage of nursing due to the pandemic and burnout, but there is another “pandemic” that infiltrated nursing decades before COVID-19.

Judith Meissner coined the phrase “nurses eat their young” in 1986, and that problem continues to cause nurses to leave the bedside today. “Lateral violence” (also referred to as nurse-on-nurse bullying) causes 60% of nurses to leave their first job within six months, according to one study. In another study, 97% of nurses stated that “lateral violence” is a common practice in their current workplace.

I am a registered nurse and a current graduate nursing student at Millersville University, and I have experienced and witnessed this behavior regularly. Some nurses complain about their high nurse-to-patient ratios and lack of staffing, but focus solely on management to fix the problem and, in my view, forget to look in the mirror.

We are only hurting ourselves when we do not support each other, especially our newer nurses who are entering the field when we need them the most. Studies show that 17% of nurses are either changing jobs or leaving the profession entirely each year, and that number can be as high as 25% to 33% for new nurses. And those numbers are from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporting one another helps to keep more nurses at the bedside, which ultimately and most importantly benefits our patients. Let’s stop this cycle of oppression toward each other and end this toxic bullying culture in nursing.

Sonia Ponessa-Yoder

Manheim Township