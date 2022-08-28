Are you familiar with the Peter B. Lewis Building?

In their 2006 book, “A Perfect Mess,” Eric Abrahamson and David H. Freedman tell the story of architect Frank Gehry, whose acclaimed designs evoke strong emotions from people who encounter them. Gehry designed a perfect scale model for an unconventional new building at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, the authors noted. Contractors admired the model, then asked Gehry’s team for the blueprints. There were none. It must be a joke, right?

As Abrahamson and Freedman recounted, Gehry’s team insisted that the contractors should study the model to derive the measurements they needed. Because Gehry’s design relied more on emotion and impression than on accurate angles or measurements, he felt that a two-dimensional drawing would undermine the delicate impression that came from the three-dimensional model.

Innovation lives outside our comfort zones.

Without blueprints, the contracting teams were required to engage their own creativity throughout the building process to transfer the feel of the model to the finished product. It was much more involved work, but it turned out to be more innovative too. Contractors and architects worked together to bring the model to life, developing new framing techniques, new material treatment procedures, a new approach to surveying construction sites, and a new assembly method for metal panels. They had been pushed outside their comfort zones and to innovate — because they were challenged to create the big picture themselves, rather than following a mechanized set of instructions. By giving the contractors autonomy within a shared vision, not only did the architect achieve his goal, but those around him also reached new depths of knowledge.

How does this architectural vision connect to our regional work?

At the Workforce 2030 Summit hosted by the Lancaster County STEM Alliance earlier this month, author and educator (and co-author of this column) Kevin J. Fleming shared a bold vision for workforce readiness that mirrors Frank Gehry’s. Fleming shared a holistic student-centered approach in which school classrooms and corporate conference rooms blur the lines of distinction.

In this approach, graduation is a milestone, but it isn’t the end goal. It centers on a truly collaborative workforce development model in which skills and verified competencies replace diplomas and degrees; and earning and learning share both space and time for the betterment of all stakeholders. This is a model without blueprints.

Via research, dialogue and questioning, we observe two fundamental truths that indicate that the Lancaster County region is a true commUNITY, perfectly positioned to bring the model to scale:

1) Just as with any long-term endeavor, the aim must be clear, and everyone must get on the same page, but there is also inherent ambiguity in the process of creating something new. Our regional leaders have acknowledged and accepted both our shared vision and the uncharted nature of this innovative work. Such purpose alignment is not commonly found throughout the nation. This is exceptional and should be nurtured and celebrated.

2) Elevating the trajectory of an entire region requires involvement from everyone on the team.

Visions are realized when leaders engage in crucial conversations with all stakeholders. As you may have experienced firsthand, from the widely supported Lancaster Chamber events to collaborative conversations with all regional partners, we are all invited, involved and committed in elevating Lancaster County forward. The recent Workforce 2030 Summit further exemplified this community’s true shared mission for workforce competitiveness and its collective desire to eliminate its skills gap — together.

Uncharted, intentional collaboration

Developing collective momentum involves learning to think like Frank Gehry and others who have broken through old models to innovate.

Do you, as a regional leader, possess the ability to adapt and change — to shed old paradigms and embrace the ambiguity of what lies ahead? We think you do.

Are you willing to engage in the occasional uncomfortable conversation, outside your comfort zone, at the intersection where education, business, government and nonprofits meet? We think you are.

This is why we believe the construction of the Peter B. Lewis Building is a fabulous metaphor for where Lancaster County is today. The structure is innovative, powerful, unique and without blueprints. As is Lancaster County.

Together, as a true commUNITY, we must continue our collective momentum as we intentionally convene, partner and transition our words into action. We must engage our own creativity, develop new techniques, establish new procedures, and bring our model to life.

Kevin J. Fleming, Ph.D., is a college educator, keynote speaker, founder & CEO of Catapult. He has authored four books and produced multiple, viral animation videos. Learn more about his work and impact at kevinjfleming.com and CatapultLPD.com. Sandra Adams, Ph.D., is a career and technology education administrator, trainer, speaker and author of four books.