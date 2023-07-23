We live in an age of what seems to be unprecedented political and cultural polarization. Americans on opposite sides of the political spectrum not only disagree on issues — they increasingly dislike one another.

Many routinely condemn, vilify and malign those who disagree with positions they hold. Personal relationships are strained, if not ruptured; governmental and political action is stymied. An Associated Press article published in the July 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline examined how Americans are migrating to areas populated by those who think the same way, resulting in ever-increasing political segregation.

We are Braver Angels volunteers from Lancaster County. Christina leans red (Republican); Terry leans blue (Democratic). Earlier this month, we convened with nearly 700 Braver Angels delegates from all over the United States at Gettysburg College.

Braver Angels is a national nonprofit organization with chapters — including the Lower Susquehanna Alliance — across the country dedicated to bringing America together to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic.

The name, Braver Angels, is derived from President Abraham Lincoln’s plea for national unity in his first inaugural address in 1861, when he expressed the hope that the nation would be led by “the better angels of our nature.” What the nation needed, he said, would not come from outside us, as in angels guarding from above, but instead from within us.

The convention in Gettysburg was led by Braver Angels volunteers and a few staff members. By design, an equal number of “red” and “blue” delegates participated. Together we signed a statement of principles to participate in the “Rise for America” campaign. As the Braver Angels website explains, “Through Rise for America, you are invited to take at least one action that will bring America and Americans together in constructive dialogue to help depolarize our nation.”

For four days, we participated in discussions on topics including finding common ground in ensuring trustworthy elections; the handling of monuments honoring slave owners; the link between women’s equality and abortion access; and the role of faith communities in bridge-building.

We heard from Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox who, as the incoming chair of the National Governors Association, has announced an initiative dubbed “Disagree Better.”

That initiative’s website explains: “Americans need to disagree better. ... We need to learn to disagree in a way that allows us to find solutions and solve problems instead of endlessly bickering.

“The ‘exhausted majority’ of Americans want this, and the science is clear about interventions that reduce polarization.”

It notes that governors “are in a unique position to model what healthy conflict looks like.”

In a session titled “Is Congress Fixable?” U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota, told us how Braver Angels training assisted him and other members of the bipartisan congressional Problem Solvers Caucus. Members of that caucus commit to finding common ground on key issues and commonsense solutions to break through gridlock.

Fostering respectful dialogues and engaging in effective listening enables all of us to better resolve conflict and contribute to community-building. Many opportunities to learn skills for bridging the divide — whether the dividing issue is related to families, politics, social media or polarized faith-based communities — can be found at braverangels.org.

Although civic engagement is the keystone of Braver Angels’ work, the Braver Angels way improves personal relationships as well. “Depolarizing Within” workshops teach the skills of listening to understand; of managing and not just avoiding difficult conversations; and of critiquing an argument, not the person waging the argument.

Online workshops provide the opportunity to connect with those with whom you disagree. There are programs geared to students, elected officials, government officials, civic-minded citizens and journalists. Religious, civic and educational groups can benefit by inviting Braver Angels ambassadors to come and speak, or by gathering to watch a Braver Angels documentary. Programs are free.

On Aug. 15, the Lower Susquehanna Alliance will partner with the United Way of Lancaster County to co-host a “Neighbor to Neighbor” forum with Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield Township and Democratic state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El of Lancaster on the issue of early education. This event will be livestreamed on the United Way of Lancaster County’s Facebook page.

If you want to be part of the solution, instead of part of the problem that continually divides and paralyzes this country, take an important step and join with us in the “Rise for America” movement to bring this country together; to improve your understanding of diverse points of view; to practice healthy conflict; and to renew trust in our institutions. You can get involved locally by joining the Lower Susquehanna Alliance, either through the Braver Angels website or by contacting one of our two alliance co-chairs: Melissa Gizzi (mgizzi@braverangels.org) or Nita Landis (nlandis@braverangels.org).

Christina Hausner is a retired attorney and former Lancaster County solicitor who resides in East Hempfield Township. Mary Theresa Webb was a founder of the Lancaster Country Braver Angels Alliance and Lancaster’s GOAL Project; she resides in West Lampeter Township.

