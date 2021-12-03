On Oct. 2, 2021, Brandon Brown had the best day of his life.

The 28-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series driver won for the first time in his career at Talladega Superspeedway. Despite the monumental occasion, few remember it for that reason. Why? Simple. “Let’s go Brandon.”

Following his win, Brown was interviewed on the front stretch by an NBC reporter. The reporter, Kelli Stavast, misheard the crowd’s chants of “F--- Joe Biden” for “Let’s go Brandon” and said as such on the broadcast.

Since then, “Let’s go Brandon” has taken off, and can be regularly heard at major sporting events. Regardless of your political views or opinions about this chant, it has caused Brown to be overlooked when he should have received recognition for his accomplishment.

So who is Brandon Brown?

Brown, born in 1993 in Woodbridge, Virginia, began racing at the age of 10, competing in local go-kart races. He quickly progressed through the ranks, winning championships in various racing divisions. In 2014, he jumped to NASCAR, debuting in the Camping World Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway for his own team, Brandonbilt Motorsports, and would go on to make two more starts that year.

Over the following four years, he grew his team and skills, running part time in both the Truck and Xfinity series, with improving results each year. Brown didn’t come from money or a famous family. He built his career on his own through growing funds, convincing companies to sponsor him, and hard work.

All this led to him jumping up to the Xfinity Series full time in 2019, where he immediately was competitive. Over the next three seasons, Brown steadily grew his team — and gained speed. After making the playoffs in 2020, he missed out in 2021, but had a stronger season. And in the fall, at Talladega Superspeedway, he achieved what every driver wants most — a win, which then led to the fateful post-race interview.

Unfortunately, some companies have been unable to separate the chants from the underdog driver, as The Associated Press has reported that sponsorship for Brown’s No. 68 Chevy has faltered since the birth of the chant. Despite Brown not making a statement in favor of or against the chant, some companies don’t want to be associated with him.

It’s a shame that a rising talent could have his career derailed due to politics — and it’s a reminder that we need to look at the person, and not the circumstances, surrounding that person.

Ethan Miller is in the Conestoga Valley High School Class of 2023.