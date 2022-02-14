Most Lancaster County residents of a certain age have vivid memories of Rocky Springs Park along the Conestoga River south of Lancaster city.

The Scribbler remembers the first time he heard the hysterical laughing lady above the fun house; a romantic canoe ride with a girlfriend; and the day the fresh stitches where his wisdom teeth had been tore out as the roller coaster hit the downturn, spraying horrified passengers with blood.

But his fondest memory is of grabbing his first brass ring from the arm of the merry-go-round’s ring machine and winning a free ride. That was the day of all days to remember.

In the middle decades of the 20th century, that merry-go-round, now formally called the Rocky Springs Dentzel Carousel, was more special than we knew. Created and placed in the riverside park in 1899 by the Dentzel family of carousel makers in Germantown, it is one of the finest specimens of its type in America.

And for more than two decades that special carousel — its machinery, organ and creatively carved animals — has been warehoused, waiting for a place to be reconstructed and the money to do the job.

The Scribbler used to write about the status of the carousel periodically, but when nothing new happens, a subject gets pushed into the background. Fortunately, a Lancaster writer has decided to do what she can to resurrect not only the memory but possibly the reality of the antique amusement.

Eileen H. Gregg, a retired Lancaster music teacher, has researched, written and self-published “Lancaster’s Hidden Treasure: The Rocky Springs Dentzel Carousel.” She had help from many people, including six who wrote short essays on specific topics.

Gregg’s 234-page book is filled with history and anecdotes about the carousel and Rocky Springs Park. It is filled with more than 100 color photos, including stunning shots by Lisa Parr who restored 14 of the carousel animals. And it is filled with respect for the carousel's creators and operators.

From the time the carousel arrived at the park one year before the 20th century began, it was the central attraction. You could skip the fun house and the canoe rides and the roller coaster, but few people who entered that park left without taking at least one ride on the merry-go-round.

After Rocky Springs closed in 1968 and briefly reopened in 1979, the carousel moved to an amusement park in Michigan and then to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In 1999 — a century after it first appeared at Rocky Springs — Lancaster residents bought it back.

The proposal was to place the carousel in a restored Lancaster Square (now Barney Ewell Plaza). That never occurred, partially because of changing plans for the plaza, partially because of community lethargy.

And so the carousel has been “lost” for a generation.

Whatever happens next, Gregg has documented the carousel for Lancaster residents so that, “if the carousel is lost, they will know what it is that has been lost, and if the carousel is saved, they will know what it is that has been saved.”

“Go for it,” carousel riders used to say when grabbing for the brass ring. It is past time to “go for it” again.

Copies of the book can be obtained by emailing eileengregg32@gmail.com or through her Facebook page, Lancaster’s Hidden Treasure — The Rocky Springs Dentzel Carousel.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.