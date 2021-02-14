Only five states — South Carolina, Connecticut, Nevada, California and Florida — require some on-duty police officers to wear body cameras, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. This is extremely unacceptable in this day and age with all of the recent police-involved shootings.

Body cameras are necessary to ensure the safety of both citizens and police. They are necessities for police officers because not only do they act as a secondary form of live evidence, but they also ensure that officers will be less likely to abuse power in situations when dealing with criminals or other encounters with the public.

The National Institute of Justice has addressed the lack of trust in police officers and explains that implementing body cameras will reassure citizens who are currently struggling with putting trust in their local police officers.

“The technology, which can be mounted on an officer’s eyeglasses or chest area, offers real-time information when used by officers on patrol or other assignments that bring them into contact with members of the community,” wrote Brett Chapman, an analyst in the National Institute of Justice’s Office of Research and Evaluation. “Another benefit of body-worn cameras is their ability to provide law enforcement with a surveillance tool to promote officer safety and efficiency and prevent crime.”

Using body cameras is a solid step in the right direction in an attempt to help dispel tension in terms of racial injustice, and they can help to prove or disprove whether there is racism in police encounters with the public. Body cameras can aid in collecting the actual evidence and stop false speculations that can potentially ruin lives on both sides of the encounter.

Ashley Southall, a law enforcement reporter with The New York Times, wrote about how body cams can save police officers’ jobs or help in the removal of officers who engage in misconduct. Citing a New York study released in November, Southall reported, “Officers wearing body cameras drew 21 percent fewer complaints than officers who did not wear them, suggesting that both parties — officer and civilian — were mindful of their behavior when the devices were present.”

Body camera footage can help stop situations from being taken out of context.

Finally, one word against another in a court of law is always controversial, and body cams can eliminate disputes and give raw evidence, so courts are not faced with dealing with stories based only on the perspectives of the two parties.

The implementation of body cams for all officers on duty is a safety measure that needs to be taken to not only protect police from false accusations, but also to protect citizens from cruel and excessive force applied to them in police encounters. Technology can be used to alleviate serious problems between the police force and the community. Body cams should be used in all states to ensure the safety and well-being of all.

Booper Johnson is a senior at Conestoga Valley High School.